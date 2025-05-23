Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Wide Receiver DaMarion Fowlkes — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
DaMarion Fowlkes was an incredibly late addition in the 2025 recruiting class for the Missouri Tigers, so some may not know what he brings to the table. In fact, he's likely a mystery and could be forgotten among many Missouri fans.
That shouldn't be the case, because Fowlkes is another dynamic athlete at the wide receiver position that only adds more depth and talent to an already loaded position group. He will likely have to wait until he sees the field, which could take a long time, but Fowlkes' speed can create all kinds of fireworks when allowed.
You can point all the fingers at his track background for the birth of Fowlkes' speed. Quality times as a high school track athlete in the 100 and 200-meter dashes are a small piece of what he brings to the table as a receiver.
Here's everything you need to know about the speedy DaMarion Fowlkes.
Player Info
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 lbs.
Hometown: Montgomery Village, Maryland
High School: Our Lady of Good Counsel
Recruiting
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 239 nationally, No. 27 position, No. 8 state
On3: Not ranked nationally, No. 46 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: Not ranked nationally, Not ranked position, No. 14 state
ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 65 position, No. 14 state
High school career
Fowlkes doesn't exactly have the production to back up his four-star rating and potential like the other two incoming receivers do, but it's enough to catch some eyeballs. Fowlkes posted 721 yards and four touchdowns as a senior for Our Lady of Good Counsel on 41 receptions.
His junior season was slightly more impressive, tallying 857 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, both of which led his league. This season culminated with a state championship and an All-conference selection. He earned that same honor during his senior season.
Most impressively, Fowlkes recorded six special-teams touchdowns during his senior year. One of those was a kickoff return score and the rest came on punt returns. He recorded 326 kick-return yards and 241 punt-return yards as well.
Fit with the Tigers
The common theme with Missouri's freshman receivers this coming year is speed and after-the-catch ability. Fowlkes is the last of the three and he fits that mold perfectly, with a slight lack of size and all the speed in the world.
His speed comes from his track and field experience, where he posted impressive marks. He ran a personal best of 10.97 in the 100-meter and 22.18 in the 200-meter, both of which were competitive in the state of Maryland.
5-foot-9 might present as a little small, but he also has impressive hands and route-running ability. Fowlkes is more than capable of creating separation at all three levels of the field, which tends to make up for his smaller build.
Most importantly, Fowlkes was a productive punt returner in high school. He recorded multiple touchdowns in that time, mainly due to his speed, which could be his golden ticket to getting on the field.
Coach's thoughts
DaMarion Fowlkes is a good route runner. Ball in his hand, creates explosives.- Eli Drinkwitz on Signing Day
When will he play?
If he gets any playing time during the 2025-26 season, it will be as a punt returner. He was productive there in high school, recording multiple touchdowns during his senior season, potentially opening the door for him to sneak up the depth chart that way.
When it comes to his role as a receiver, that may take some time. This is a situation where not being an early enrollee hurts his chances at moving up the ranks, which is also the case for Fowlkes. There's a long list of names cemented with chances at playing time and it doesn't appear that Fowlkes is one of them.
Fowlkes could certainly prove people wrong during the summer and fall portions of practice, but there might be a waiting game in store for those hoping to see Fowlkes play. The Tigers may not fully know where he stands in terms of being ready to play right away, so there could always be some element of surprise there.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: It's unlikely that Fowlkes sees the field this season, but a special-teams role or a limited receiving role is possible.
Floor: Fowlkes transfers out after one season of no playing time with the Tigers.