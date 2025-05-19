Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Wide Receiver Donovan Olugbode — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
The Missouri Tigers have faced no issues bringing in talented receivers over the last few years and four-star Donovan Olugbode is no exception.
The IMG Academy graduate was productive in high school and is slated to do the same for the Tigers. He was apart of an electric recruiting spree by head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers, one where he ended up being the highest composite-ranked recruit in the class.
Now, Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore have a sleeping giant in the waiting. If Olugbode stays and waits, there's no telling how productive he could be in a Missouri uniform.
Here's all you need to know about the talented Chicago native, Donovan Olugbode.
Player Info
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 203 lbs.
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
High School: IMG Academy
Recruiting
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 75, No. 11 position, No. 9 state
On3: Not ranked nationally, No. 68 position, No. 51 state
Rivals: No. 46, No. 9 position, No. 8 state
ESPN: No. 107, No. 59 position, No. 12. 16 state
High school career
The Chicago native made the switch to IMG Academy for the 2022-23 season and had up-and-down production during that time. His best season came as a junior, recording 561 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions.
He recorded 149 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season and 293 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season. While trying to improve his recruiting profile as a high school recruit, he was named the MVP of the Rivals Camp in 2023 and was also listed as an Under Armour All-American.
It's worth noting that Olugbode was surrounded by Power 5 talent while at IMG. During his senior season, three-star recruit and current Kansas State Wildcat Adonis Moise was the leader in receiving yards. He also played alongside former three-star and Washington receiver Raiden Vines-Bright. He's been surrounded by top-end talent for a long time, which has limited his production in some ways.
Fit with the Tigers
Olugbode's ability to operate with the ball in his hands, along with his short and medium-range route running, makes him a prototype receiver for the Missouri offense. The Tigers have a long track record of developing talent at the position and with Olugbode's baseline skills, there's no reason he can't be next in line.
Part of being a productive receiver for Missouri is being effective after the catch. Along with that, Olugbode has the size to go along with the athleticism as well, which adds another factor to his potential productivity.
Not only does he work well while being targeted, but Olugbode also knows how to block. That will help in special teams and while actually playing receiver, especially in run and pass protection. It's another element that can get him on the field and another thing that Missouri's coaching staff values in all of its players.
Coach's thoughts
"Donovan is a strong, physical wide receiver who's in and out of breaks, got long speed, but also short-area quickness. Contested catches are what he does really well."- Eli Drinkwitz on Signing Day
When will he play?
Olugbode could very easily see the field for the Tigers this season. Outside of Kevin Coleman, Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning, nothing is certain in this wide receiver room. Despite bringing in former Illinois State and Kansas State receiver Xavier Loyd, the Tigers don't have a set-in-stone wide receiver four on their roster. Nothing is stopping Olugbode from filling that role.
He has the talent and technical skill to get reps early on for Drinkwitz and the Tigers. His after-the-catch ability also makes him a perfect immediate fit and if he can be successful in that area in a minimal capacity, that should give Missouri's coaching staff every reason to play him as a freshman.
If that isn't the case, he still has plenty of potential and should develop nicely on Missouri's bench. Wide receiver's coach Jacob Peeler has an excellent track record of developing young talent at the position and they would hope would be the same for Olugbode.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Olugbode competes for the fourth receiver spot on the depth chart against Daniel Blood, James Madison II and Xavier Loyd, earning playing time throughout the season.
Floor: He does not see the field at all this year and transfers out after one year with the program.