Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Wide Receiver Shaun Terry II — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Of the Missouri Tigers' three freshman wide receivers, none is as twitchy and explosive as Ironton, Ohio, native Shaun Terry II.
Terry proved that exact point with a monster body of work as a senior in high school. He dominated every facet of the game in Ohio state football, showing everybody why he was a future Division 1 athlete.
He was one of three freshmen to come out of the state of Ohio in the 2025 class, creating a potential pipeline in that area. The recruits from that area who are now Missouri Tigers all dominated at their positions and the same could be said for Terry, who may have to wait his turn to do so.
Here's all you need to know about the thrilling Shaun Terry II.
Player Info
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 lbs.
Hometown: Ironton, Ohio
High School: Ironton
Recruiting
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 300 nationally, No. 38 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 187 nationally, No. 29 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 66 position, No. 18 state
ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 80 position, No. 24 state
High school career
You won't find a more dominant single season of high school football than what Terry did as a senior for Ironton. He recorded 1,595 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 90 receptions, along with 230 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 22 carries. Terry showed he could do it all, as long as the ball was in his hands
The same couldn't be said for his junior season. Despite appearing in 13 games, he only recorded a single reception for 11 yards. He did rack up 281 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but his production was nowhere near what it was during that final season. The dip may have been because of his time playing defensive back, where he recorded 43 total tackles, six for loss and three sacks.
His sophomore year, one in which Ironton finished as a state championship runner-up, was slightly better. He finished with 505 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 28 receptions that season. Whether it was on offense or defense, Terry always found ways to be productive and impactful.
Terry's special teams impact can't be forgotten about, either. He recorded 385 kick-returning yards over three seasons, along with 324 punt-return yards and three touchdowns in the same way.
Fit with the Tigers
Terry might just be the definition of explosive. He is incredible with the ball in his hands and is dynamic after the catch, an important skill for Missouri's receivers.
Right now, Terry has a similar play style and build that resembles junior receiver Marquis Johnson, who's slated for a potential breakout season for Missouri this coming season. They both will have kick returning experience at one point or another, along with blazing speed with the ball in their hands. Those are the types of wide receivers that Missouri has long worked the best with, which is the best-case scenario for Terry.
Coach's thoughts
"Scary Terry, Shaun Terry is dynamic with the ball in his hands, an elite punt returner. We're very fortunate to get him. I think he comes in and helps us with a need that we automatically have."- Eli Drinkwitz on Signing Day
When will he play?
It won't be this season, or maybe another after that, but an important spot in the Missouri offense will be there if Terry chooses to stay. It's likely that he will contribute first as a return man, but after that, his explosive speed could prove to be useful.
Terry's second season in Columbia, when he's a sophomore or redshirt freshman, likely will be when he sees the field first. Staying the course will be important for him because of that waiting period, but he should know there's a spot waiting for him.
There's a long line of receivers in front of him that are scheduled to see the field in some capacity for the 2025-26 season. A role as the fourth, fifth and sixth receiver on the depth chart is technically open, but more experienced players, along with freshman Donovan Olugbode, are expected to fill those holes. A standout summer and fall could help him move up for those spots, but the odds of that are slim.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: It's very unlikely that Terry sees the field at all this season, but he could be an important special-teams player or potentially help as a returner.
Floor: He receives no playing time in first year and transfers out during next year's offseason.