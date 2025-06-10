Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Cornerback Stephen Hall's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Defensive back Stephen Hall transferred to Missouri, looking to bolster a strong defense. Hall elected to spend his final year of eligibility as a Tiger, choosing Missouri over programs like Ole Miss, North Carolina, and USC.
Hall has appeared in 48 games over his career, so he will bring experience to the Tigers. He has never competed in the Southeastern Conference, so there may be a learning curve, but he has potential nonetheless.
Here's a look at all Hall has to offer for the Tigers.
Player Info:
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
High school recruiting rating: Three stars, according to 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars, according to 247Sports
High School Career:
Hall saw limited action in high school. During his senior year at Oliver Branch, he recorded 36 tackles and four interceptions. In his high school tape, Hall mostly played boundary corner His willingness to tackle, physicality at the catch point and ball-tracking ability all come through on his tape.
College: Northwest Mississippi Community College (2020-2022), Washington State (2023-2024)
Hall's first season of college football was at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2020. He played in all six games of the shortened season.
In 2021, the team achieved a 9-3 record, but due to injuries, Hall had a limited impact by playing in just three games. He bounced back in 2022, as he was named to the All-Region 23 and All-MACCC North Division First-Team. His stats that season included 12 games played, 24 tackles with one for loss, one interception and six pass breakups.
In 2023, Hall experienced a change of scenery when he suited up for the Washington State Cougars. That season, he appeared in 11 games but only started in three. His role increased in 2024, staring in all 13 games as a team captain. He amassed 50 tackles with 3.5 for loss while adding three pass breakups and an interception in 2024.
Fit with Tigers:
Missouri's two starting boundary corner spots are likely already filled with returners Dreydon Norwood, and a rotation between Toriano Pride Jr. and Nicholas Deloach Jr.
But, Hall should provide some good experience and depth in the room after the Tigers lost four players at the position from last year.
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Frequently rotates in at cornerback, offers support in run defense.
Floor: Provides depth as a backup at boundary corner.