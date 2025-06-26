Liverpool Shatter Club Record With Latest Big-Money Transfer
The summer transfer window has only been open for less than a month yet Liverpool have already ensured this will be the biggest spend ever splashed out by the club during a single season.
“Massive” was the word Virgil van Dijk repeatedly used to predict the upcoming churn. He wasn’t wrong.
Confirmation of Milos Kerkez’s £40 million ($54.4 million) arrival on Thursday took Liverpool’s total outlay this summer to more than £180 million ($243 million), shattering the previous high watermark set in 2018 when Jürgen Klopp oversaw the arrival of Alisson, Naby Keïta and Fabinho for a haul in the region of £156 million ($210 million).
Florian Wirtz’s record-breaking British transfer makes up more than half of Liverpool’s spend thus far, although Jeremie Frimpong wasn’t exactly free after completing a move thought to be worth £29.5 million ($40 million).
Liverpool’s Biggest Transfer Spend
Season
Notable Arrivals
Total Spend
2025–26
Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong
£183 million ($246 million)
2018–19
Alisson, Naby Keïta, Fabinho
£156 million ($210 million)
2017–18
Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah
£149 million ($201 million)
2023–24
Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch
£147 million ($199 million)
2014–15
Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Lazar Markovic
£130 million ($175 million)
2022–23
Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo
£125 million ($168 million)
2015–16
Christian Benteke, Roberto Firmino
£108 million ($146 million)
Data via Transfermarkt. Correct as of June 26, 2025.
Liverpool romped to last season’s Premier League title and have clearly heeded the warnings dolled out by past champions who didn’t strengthen. Just last year, Manchester City were made to pay for resting on their laurels in the transfer window following an unprecedented run of four straight titles.
The Reds, themselves, have been burned by gold-lined complacency. When Liverpool were last crowned Premier League champions in 2020, that summer Klopp’s side spent a modest £73 million ($98 million) on the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcántara and Kostas Tsimikas. Only the injury-riddled Thiago managed to start more than 12 league games as Liverpool slumped to third place.
Following expensive renewals for Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Arne Slot had done his best to downplay the need for many new recruits at the start of the off-season. “We are very happy with the squad that we have,” the Dutch coach shrugged. “I don’t know if it’s going to be a lot.”
However, Slot did offer some encouragement: “This club has always shown that if they can strengthen, that’s what we do.” This summer, Liverpool have strengthened like never before. And the window is still open for another two months.