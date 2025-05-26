Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Dominick Giudice — Ceiling, Background, Fit with Tigers
Dominick Giudice traded one block 'M' for another this winter, transferring from the Michigan Wolverines to the Missouri Tigers.
As one of three transfer additions Missouri made to the offensive line, Giudice adds versatility and experience to the room. He'll have the chance to compete for a starting job along the line, and already made an impact in the spring with his mentorship to younger players.
Here's a look at everything Giudice adds to Missouri.
Player info:
Height: 6-3
Weight: 305
Hometown: Freehold, New Jersey
High school recruiting rating: Three stars, per 247Sports (graded as edge rusher, not offensive line)
Transfer recruiting rating: Four stars, No. 15 interior offensive lineman, per 247Sports
High School Career
Giudice played on both sides of the line of scrimmage at Matter Dei High School, being much more recognized as a prospect for his potential as a defensive end rather than on the offensive line. Along the offensive line, he mostly played at offensive tackle, instead along the interior like he would go on to do in college.
He was an impressive pass rusher, totaling 24 sacks in his junior season, the 11th-most in the nation. He also grabbed 43 tackles for a loss in that season. As a senior, he grabbed six sacks and 42 quarterback pressures.
Michigan (2021-2024)
Giudice chose Michigan over offers from a handful of Ivy League schools, including Penn, Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Columbia.
In 2021, his sole snap of the season came on the defensive line, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He appeared on four defensive line snaps in 2022, but made the full transition to offensive line ahead of the 2023 season at the recommendation of Jim Harbaugh.
"I have a lot of knowledge on how a defense works, so I had some insight from that," Giudice said in a press conference at Michigan.
After mostly riding the bench in 2023, Giudice won the starting center competition to begin the 2024 season. But, in Weeks 3 and 4, Giudice split time with senior Greg Crippen, who was dealing with an injury that restricted him in fall camp.
After Week 5, Crippen took over the starting position, putting Giudice back on the bench. He did fill in at right guard in Week 11 though after starter Giovanni El-Hadi left the game with an injury on Michigan's first possession of the game.
On the season, Giudice earned an overall grade of 52.4, a pass blocking grade of 71.0 and a run blocking grade of 52.9 from PFF.
Fit with Tigers:
Giudice could fill two holes for Missouri left open by departing seniors — backup center and starting right guard. He'll have to earn the starting right guard spot though, with redshirt junior Tristan Wilson also being a top candidate to earn that job.
At the very least, Giudice should be the top backup center, an especially important role for the upcoming season as starter Connor Tollison recovers from a knee injury suffered in November of 2024. Giudice took the starting center snaps during spring practices, but once Tollison returns, Giudice will likely compete for the right guard spot as well.
"Whenever Connor does get back, just seeing what gives us the best opportunity to win," offensive line coach Brandon Jones said in a spring press conference.
In spring practices, Giudice not only filled in at center, but also made an impression on the coaching staff with his mindset.
"Has some leadership qualities. His work ethic. I mean just everything he does he handles himself like a professional," Jones said.
Coach’s Take:
"He's really been a good addition. I think he's done an unbelievable job of dealing with the guys learning the offense. You see him up here countless hours every day, just really eager to learn."- OL coach Brandon Jones on Giudice
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Wins the starting right guard spot.
Floor: Fails to win starting guard spot, but serves as backup along all three spots of the interior.