Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Nate Johnson's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
The Missouri Tigers are betting Nate Johnson's freshman year is much more representative of his abilities than his sophomore showing.
Johnson was incredibly efficient in 2023 at Appalachian State, before dropping down in 2024.
Maybe a change of scenery will bring back the flashes the edge rusher shined earlier in his career, with Johnson transferring to the Tigers this offseason. He's one of the most promising players in a young, deep room.
Here's a look at what Johnson could provide to the Tigers.
Player Info
Height: 6-5
Weight: 249 lbs
Hometown: Gaffney, South Carolina
High school recruiting rating: Three stars, per 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Four stars, No. 12 edge rusher
High School Career
Johnson was an All-state selection in his senior year at Gaffney High School, recording 59 total tackles and 9.5 sacks in his final high school season. Johnson's speed, bend and power jump off his high school tape.
Appalachian State (2023-2024)
Johnson chose Appalachian State over offers from Miami (Ohio), Air Force and Georgia Southern, among other schools.
Johnson saw immediate playing time as a true freshman, starting in 10 games on the season. Johnson played 567 defensive snaps, and also 90 on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He recorded 37 total pressures, 20 tackles for loss and six sacks on the season. The impressive debut earned him a spot on The Athletic's All-freshman team, and the All-Sun Belt second-team.
In 2024, Johnson took 325 defensive snaps, starting in six games. His 37 pressures fell to 10, but he still did grab 23 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Fit with Tigers
Out of the transfer portal, Johnson received offers from Florida State, USC and Kentucky, among other schools. He became the 10th transfer portal addition for Missouri on the offseason, committing to the Tigers Dec. 21.
Joining the Tigers gives Johnson a year where he can develop, but also see playing time already in 2025. Georgia transfer Damon Wilson II and Zion Young will undoubtedly be the two starters at the position, but it's a deep group past those two.
The edge rusher room did free up slightly with promising redshirt sophomore Jahkai Lang transferring out of Missouri in the spring. Veteran Eddie Kelly Jr. also transferred out of the program in the spring window of the portal.
If Johnson can impress enough in practice, there's certainly a role open for him, especially on pass-rushing downs. In order to become a more complete edge rusher, he might need to add to his 249-pound frame. For now, his elite athleticism makes him an impressive pass rusher.
Wilson still has another two years of eligibility remaining, but Young is entering his final season of eligibility, so a starting spot will be open at edge rusher in 2026. For that spot, Smith and Johnson should be in great position to earn the starting role.
A 2025 season with development, but also of opportunity, should serve Johnson well.
Coach's Take
"That is a group that has an incredible amount of depth, talent — got the ability to stop the run, rush the passer, really affect and influence the game at a really, really important level."- Drinkwitz on Missouri's edge room
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Becomes a significant contributor in 2025 as a pass rusher, develops into every-down starter for 2026.
Floor: Falls behind on a loaded depth chart, but still has room to develop for 2026 if he sticks around for another season.