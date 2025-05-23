Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Vince Brown — Ceiling, Background, Fit with Tigers
Vince Brown would probably fit into what some coaches would call a 'lunch-pail' guy.
Transferring to the Missouri Tigers this offseason, the veteran tight end more than likely won't wreck through the Southeastern Conference with receiving yards, but he'll reliably do his job on special teams and run blocking when needed.
After winning two Junior College Championships, Brown transferred to Colorado State, where he started at for 12 games in 2024. For Missouri, he adds a veteran presence to an exciting, but young group.
Here's a look at all that Brown has to offer for the Tigers.
Player info:
Height: 6-5
Weight: 240
Hometown: Matteson, Illinois
Junior college transfer rating: Three stars, per 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars
College of DuPage (2021-2022)
Brown started his career in his homestate of Illinois at the junior college level, playing wide receiver. In his freshman year, he caught nine passes for 91 yards while also contributing on special teams. The next year, he started in 11 games, leading the team with 373 receiving yards on 20 receptions, while also adding four receiving touchdowns. His role on special teams continued through his sophomore year, blocking a punt for a safety in a game.
Colorado State (2023-2024)
Rated as the best junior college player in the state of Illinois for the portal class of 2023, Brown chose to transfer to Colorado State over offers from Illinois and UTEP, among other schools.
In his first season with Colorado State, Brown saw limited playing time from scrimmage, only taking 29 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he immediately contributed on special teams, taking 161 snaps across field goal and kickoff coverage, plus punt and kick return units.
He became a full-time starter in 2024, catching 24 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. His role on special teams decreased a bit with the increase in offensive playing time, but he still played 136 special team snaps on the season.
PFF charted 56.7 percent of Brown's offensive snaps in 2024 coming as a blocker. He earned a 40.3 average grade for his run blocking, and a 46.2 average for his pass blocking.
Fit with Tigers:
Missouri's tight end room is full of potential, even more so now with the addition of Iowa transfer Gavin Hoffman. But there's little proven experience.
Even the leader of the group, rising junior Brett Norfleet, missed a chunk of his sophomore season with a shoulder injury. Fellow rising junior Jordon Harris has also carved out a role for himself as a blocker, but only has five career catches to his name. The coaching staff has high hopes for rising redshirt freshman Jude James too.
But Brown provides more insurance and depth to the roster. The Tigers are losing Tyler Stephens to graduation, leaving the veteran, do-it-all role open for Brown. Stephens was never a top receiving target — he only caught 14 passes in three years with Missouri. But, he contributed in some way in all but one game of his three-year career with the Tigers, especially on special teams.
Missouri is losing a host of other core special teamers too, with linebackers Will Norris and Chuck Hicks, offensive linemen Drake Heismeyer and Mitchell Walters and safety Tre'Vez Johnson all leaving the program after playing signifigant roles on special teams units in 2024.
Coach’s Take:
"You can never have enough, 6'5 240 pound guys who run and can catch the ball and add value on special teams."- Drinkwitz on Missouri's new tight ends
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Offers a bigger, change of pace receiving option that can be relied on as a safety valve.
Floor: Doesn't play much offensively, but reliable on all special team units.