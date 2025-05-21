Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Xavier Loyd — Ceiling, Background, Fit with Tigers
The Missouri Tigers are going through a changing of the guards this offseason, especially on offense as multiple players foundational to the team's turnaround over the past two seasons are now departing the program.
A position perhaps most impacted by the mass exodus was wide receiver, with the two statistical and emotional leaders over the past two years, Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III, both headed to the NFL. Missouri will rely on the development of a trio of rising juniors and the addition of former Mississippi State playmaker Kevin Coleman Jr. to replace the talent at the top of the wide receiver depth chart.
But the middle and bottom of the wide receiver depth for Missouri is also taking multiple hits, with slot Mookie Cooper graduating and versatile, blocking receiver Mehki Miller entering the transfer portal.
Overall at wide receiver, Missouri has some exciting young potential. But entering the spring window of the portal, Coleman was the only receiver on the roster who had over 40 career total receptions.
To add some experience and versatility to the group, Missouri added Illinois State transfer Xavier Loyd through the portal.
Here's a look at everything the rising redshirt senior has to offer for Missouri after a productive season with Illinois State.
Player info:
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195
Hometown: Blue Springs, Missouri
High school recruiting rating: Unranked
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars, per 247Sports
High School Career:
Loyd earned first-team all-conference honors in his senior season, grabbing 40 catches for 556 yards and nine touchdowns.
Kansas State (2021-2023), Illinois State (2024):
Growing up in the Kansas City suburbs, Loyd committed to nearby Kansas State as a preferred walk-on shortly after the end of his senior season in December of 2020.
Loyd redshirted his first season and eventually saw limited playing time in 2023, earning 45 snaps at receiver and 36 on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He made one catch on the year for 16 yards.
In search of more playing time, Loyd entered the portal ahead of the 2024 season. He followed his teammate, former Kansas State quarterback Jake Rubley to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Loyd played in the slot and out wide for Illinois State, lining up inside on 14.9 percent of snaps, and outside on 85.1, per PFF. His strongest role was as a deep threat, with his average depth of the target set at 13.9 yards and 56.2 percent of his target coming 10 yards past the line of scrimmage, per PFF.
On the season, Loyd was second on the team in each of the following; receptions (66), receiving yards (912) and receiving touchdowns (six).
Fit with Tigers:
After his productive year with Illinois State, Loyd received much more attention in his second time in the portal. He received interest from Florida State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and SMU, amongst other schools. Ultimately, he decided to return home to Missouri.
Loyd is exactly the type of wide receiver Missouri needed, considering his experience and versatility. His experience out wide and in the slot should make him available to step in for any player dealing with injury.
Loyd has some solid speed, but most of what makes him a good deep-threat is his ability on contested catches and route running to get behind a defensive back. He has a good frame to fight for catches while also having good flexibility to bend back if passes aren't right on the spot.
If his route running skills prove to be just as effective despite the step up in competition, Loyd could see some opportunities as a deep-threat alongside Marquis Johnson. Otherwise, expect most of Loyd's opportunities to come over the middle of the field, or while filling in as a backup. His experience on special teams is also an important asset.
Coach’s Take:
"We needed another veteran presence, a guy who had multiple position flexibility, a guy who can play on the outside and be a guy who can consistently get open and make plays, vertically down the field."- Eli Drinkwitz on adding Loyd
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Finds a role as secondary-receiving option and goes for around 500 receiving yards while also being a plug-and-play backup when needed.
Floor: Can't create separation with more physical defenders in the SEC, but can be brought in as a run blocker and serves as a good mind in film room.