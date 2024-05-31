Meet the Transfer: Georgia Tech Defensive End Eddie Kelly
The Missouri Tigers added size and power to their defensive line early this May with Georgia Tech defensive line Eddie Kelly announcing his decision to transfer to Missouri on May 1.
At 6-foot-4 and 278 lbs., Kelly can punish runners while also having the quickness to hunt down quarterbacks.
He was the third defensive linemen picked up in the portal by Missouri along with Michigan State's Zion Young and Florida's Chris McClellan.
High School
Kelly played his senior season at West Orange High School in Orlando, Florida. He recorded 71 tackles in his final year and lived in the backfield, recording 23 tackles for loss along with 4.5 sacks.
He began his high school career playing for Orlando Jones High School, playing on the defensive line and also as a tight end.
He was rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 137 defensive linemen in the class of 2022 on 247Sports' rankings. He chose USF over Florida State, Ole Miss and Florida among other schools.
USF (2022) and Georgia Tech (2023)
Kelly earned four starts in his freshman season at USF, recording 19 tackles in 11 appearances. He entered the transfer portal on April 11 of 2023.
Kelly chose to transfer to Georgia Tech on May 10 of 2023, over other offers highlighted by Jackson State and Coastal Carolina.
At Georgia Tech, Kelly saw playing time in 10 games, recording 37 tackles and used his height to swat down two passes. He recorded a career high with nine tackles against Clemson.
Fit with the Tigers
A number of Missouri's defensive linemen expired over the offseason, including Darius Robinson, Realus George, Nyles Gaddy and Jayden Jernigan.
Even with the transfers added, Kelly will likely instantly establish a role for himself as a consistent contributor on the Tigers' defense. With his combination of size, speed and power, Kelly could be a three-down player.
In defensive coordinator Corey Batoon's scheme, a defensive end like Kelly mixed with athletic, versatile linebackers such as Georgia transfer Darris Smith, can be the key to some confusing looks for opposing offenses.
