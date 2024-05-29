Meet the Transfer: Clemson Cornerback Torriano Pride Jr.
Missouri added some speed to its defensive secondary this offseason with the addition of Clemson cornerback Torriano Pride Jr. through the transfer portal.
Pride was the first transfer addition to the Tigers this offseason, committing on December 6.
Missouri lost multiple starters in their secondary over the offseason so Pride will likely see the field almost instantly this fall.
High School
A four-star recruit out of East St. Louis High School, Pride chose Clemson over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Georgia among many other schools.
Pride was listed on 247Sports' rankings as the No. 40 player in the nation, the No. 6 cornerback and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois behind only Luther Burden III, his high school and now college teammate.
Pride spent his freshman season playing for St. John Vianney, sophmore and junior seasons at Lutheran North and senior season playing for the Flyers in East St. Louis.
Along with being one of the leaders each year for football, Pride was also a phenomenal athlete in track. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz recently said at a fundraising event that Pride ran a 4.36 40-yard dash in practice.
Clemson (2022-'23)
Pride comes with plenty of his experience from his time with the other Tigers, receiving 478 snaps over 26 games. He started in two games in 2023 and one in 2022. He's credited with 26 total tackles, nine pass breakups and his safety in his two years with Clemson.
Pride learned from experienced cornerback Nate Wiggins, a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft in his two years at Clemson.
Fit with the Tigers
Experience quickly became a rarity in Missouri's defensive secondary. With cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine along with safety J.C. Carlies all being selected in the NFL Draft, the Tigers will have to rely on younger playes with less experience.
Pride not only brings athleticism and experience to new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon's unit but also versatility. The 5-foot-11 and 190 lb. defender can play at both on the boundary and on the inside as a nickel corner as need nessecitates.
Missouri fans should become quickly aware of No. 2 with his playmaking abilities and quickness that makes him a sound defender.
