Missouri Defense Remains Biggest Question Heading into Murray State Matchup
There might not be a lot of questions about Missouri football heading into an expectation-filled season, but if there was one, it would be on the defensive side of the ball. After bringing in former South Alabama Jaguar Corey Batoon to fill the defensive coordinator void, not much is known as to what the defense will look like tomorrow against Murray State.
The Tigers have plenty of returning talent this season, as well as nearly the same coaching staff from the year prior, a season that resulted in a 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory. Multiple roles on the defense have been filled by transfers now, roles that were previously held by proven leaders.
Multiple transfers hold starting spots in key positions on the Tigers defense and others will play key depth roles. One of those is former Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. Pride is a former composite top-100 player out of high school from East Saint Louis High School. Though he came into college ranked high, he didn't get a full opportunity to prove himself with Clemson.
This will be Pride's most extensive role with a team at this point in his career. He appeared in 12 games with 1 start with Clemson last season, but it appears as if Pride has a starting role. It also looks as if Pride will be splitting that starting role with redshirt freshman Nicholas DeLoach, one of the biggest surprises of fall camp.
The split between DeLoach and Pride will be one of the more interesting positional battles to keep an eye on, because it's the only major one on defense. Another small one is at the defensive end spot between two newcomers, Michigan State transfer Zion Young and Georgia Tech transfer Eddie Kelly.
Batoon's scheme is very similar to former defensive coordinator Blake Baker and will use the same terms and positions that Baker used last year. The Tigers will still have a "STAR" and a "JOKER", roles that will most likely be filled by senior safety Daylan Carnell and senior defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. These roles are unique to the Tiger defense.
There should be some differences in the scheme of the defense, but the main principles instilled by coaches prior will remain the same. The Tigers coaching staff has always preached stopping the run, getting to the quarterback and winning situational football. Batoon has the freedom to warp the defense, but those ideas need to be universal.
There are veterans on the defense including Walker and Carnell. Linebacker Chuck Hicks has been around the block a time or two, entering his seventh season on a college football roster. Defensive tackle Kristian Williams, safety Joseph Charleston and linebacker Triston Newson are other experienced players under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
As for what fans should expect when the Death Row defense comes out for the first time tomorrow? What a wonderful question. The personnel is there, as is the talent and leadership. It may take time for them to gel outside of practice and some frustrating errors could occur because of that.
You can see the defense take the field for the first time tomorrow, on August 29 at 7 p.m. on the Tigers home field.
