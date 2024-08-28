Missouri Football Officially Sells Out Home Opener
The Missouri Tigers open the season on Thursday night against the Murray State Racers at Faurot Field. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been stressing the importance of a good start by his Tigers program on Thursday and emphasized the need to ensure the game is a sold out affair in Columbia.
On Tuesday the Missouri athletic department announced that the fan base has indeed bought all the available tickets for the season opener making it the sixth straight game sold out dating back to 2023.
"Our challenge is we need to sell out the first game. We're a top 11 program in the country coming off a Cotton Bowl win. In my opinion, if we don't sell out first game, that shows me that we're not where we want to be as a fan base yet," said Drinkwitz last week.
The Tiger faithful met the challenge and extended the streak and now 62,621 will have the pleasure of watching Missouri open the year as a 46.5-point favorite on a Thursday night. Drinkwitz was 6-1 at home in 2023 with the lone defeat coming to the LSU Tigers. In his four years in Columbia Drinkwitz is 20-7.
Missouri opens the year with four straight home games, giving the program an opportunity to extend its sellout streak to 10 games and get the year off to a strong start in the win column.