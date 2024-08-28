Missouri Defense Shares Preseason Thoughts on Coordinator Batoon - The Extra Point
In the offseason ahead of the 2024 season, the Missouri Tigers' defense underwent a number of changes.
Personnel wise, production and locker room leaders Darius Robinson, J.C. Carlies, Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine and Ty'Ron Hopper were all selected in the NFL draft.
The program looked toward the transfer portal to replace those holes, adding linebackers Khalil Jacobs and Corey Flagg, cornerback Torianno Pride Jr. and defensive linemen Eddie Kelly and Zion Young amongst others.
But "Death Row" defense also has a new commander in chief. Blake Baker, Missouri's defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023, left for LSU shortly after Missouri's win in the Cotton Bowl. To replace him, head coach Eli Drinkwitz hired experienced coach Corey Batoon, previously the defensive coordinator at South Alabama.
While Batoon's 4-2-5 scheme isn't all that different from Baker's, the defense undoubtedly had some new concepts to learn along with adjusting to a new coaching style. From talking to the players during fall camp, it seems as if the players are responding well to Batoon.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down the players' early impressions of Batoon.
Batoon's defense will get their first test Thursday, August 29, when the Missouri Tigers open the 2024 season by hosting the Murray State Racers.
