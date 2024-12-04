Missouri Inks Talented Tight End to 2025 Class
The Missouri Tigers officially locked in 2025 tight end Dakotah Terrell to this year's recruiting class, ensuring the big framed target will be hauling in passes in Columbia next season.
A 6-foot-7, 215-pound tight end from Pocola, Oklahoma, Terrell chose the Tigers over offers from Michigan, Florida and Ole Miss among others. He had 16 total offers, including five SEC schools.
He committed to Missouri back in September of this year, sharing his announcement on social media, saying, "Thank you to all the schools that recruited me. I want to thank God for this opportunity and the blessings that I have received. Special thanks to coach Drink and coach Cato for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my coaches for helping me through this journey. After careful consideration, I will be committing to the University of Missouri. Go Tigers."
A multi-sport athlete, Terrell also excels in basketball as a center for the Trae Young club team. He plays center and finished with over 100 rebounds last season, showing his ability to get up and over other talented athletes.
In four years at Pocola High School, suiting up for the Indians, Terrell finished with a stat line of over 80 receptions for just over 1,300 yards and thirteen touchdowns. In just his senior season alone, the big bodied target hauled in 46 catches for just under 700 yards and four scores.
The Missouri Tigers hold the No. 19 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.