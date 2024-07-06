Missouri Keeps the Recruiting Ball Rolling With 4-Star OT Lamont Rogers
Another day, another 4-star commit for Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri Football. Today, it was on the offensive line with offensive tackle Lamont Rogers. The Mesquite, Tex native became the third commitment on the offensive line for the Tigers and 15 overall in the class of 2025.
Rogers is composite ranked No. 60 in the country, according to On3 Composite Rankings. That also puts him as the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 12 in Texas. All recruiting sites besides 247Sports have him ranked in the top 100 with 247Sports ranking him at 103 nationally.
According to 247Sports, Rogers will become the second highest ranked recruit in this years class. He joins 4-star OT Jack Lange, ranked No. 125 in the country and 3-star OT Henry Fenuku.
Rogers recruitment bounced between multiple teams throughout the process. There were points where it seemed as if Texas or Oklahoma would ultimately be his final destination. Missouri picked up steam in the back end of his recruitment.
He listed a top-six schools of SMU, Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida State. Nearly every team in his final list of schools, including the Tigers, have been hot on the recruiting trail recently, making the challenge of landing Rogers that much more difficult. Rogers also held offers from LSU, Tennessee, USC, Ohio State and many others.
The three-day run on the recruiting trail has significantly boosted the Tigers class in national rankings. Missouri now sits at 14 in the country after previously being 19th. It could continue to go up as well, with 4-star DB Charles Bass announcing his commitment on July 10.
Missouri is getting close to rounding out their class with 15 commitments now official. The addition of Bass would make it 16, narrowing it down even more. There are a couple of names after Bass that the Tigers will lock in on, including 3-star OL Keiton Jones, 4-star OT Andrew Babalola, 3-star TE Trent Oiler and 4-star DL Iose Epenesa.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
