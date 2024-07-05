4-Star WR Donovan Olugbode Chooses Missouri over Florida, Washington and Others
Missouri football secured their second commitment in a row from a 4-star receiving prospect in IMG Academy's Donovan Olugbode. This marked back-to-back commitments for head coach Eli Drinkwitz,
Olugbode became the 14th commit of the class of 2025 and the third receiver. The Naperville, Il native is ranked as a 4-star on all four major recruiting services. He's composite ranked No. 89 in the country, No. 13 of all receivers and No. 12 of all players in Florida. Rivals has him ranked the highest of the four services, coming in at No. 58 in the country and No. 9 of all receivers.
The Florida native held offers from many major programs, including Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and plenty of others. He eventually narrowed down his options to five schools, including Missouri, USC, Washington, Oregon and Florida.
He was on campus for an official visit from June 21-23, alongside 4-star WR and now USC commit Corey Simms, recent Missouri receiver commit Jayvan Boggs and composite 5-star quarterback commit Matt Zollers.
Missouri's hot streak may not be over, as 4-star offensive lineman Lamont Rogers will commit tomorrow on July 6, deciding between SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida State and Missouri. He's the No. 60 player in the country according to On3 composite rankings.
4-star defensive back Charles Bass will also make his decision soon. He pushed his commitment date to July 10 earlier this week, deciding between Missouri, Illinois, Kansas State and Arkansas. Both Bass and Rogers hold predictions to commit to the Tigers. Landing these final two would solidify Missouri's class as one of the best in the country.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Tigers Land 4-Star Receiver Over UCF, Georgia and USC
Missouri Football Lands First Cornerback Commit in 2025 Class