Tigers Land 4-Star Receiver Over UCF, USC and Georgia
It was all fireworks for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers on the Fourth of July, as the Tigers landed their 13th commit of the 2025 class. 4-Star Jayvan Boggs made his announcement official, becoming a Tiger in the evening.
The Cocoa, Fl native is ranked as a 4-star on all four major recruiting sites. He's composite ranked No. 222 in the country, No. 30 of all receivers and No. 32 in the state of Florida. Rivals has him ranked the highest at No. 67 in the country and No. 13 of all receivers nationally.
Boggs decided between UCF, Georgia and USC this time around. He originally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 9, 2023 but backed out of his decision on March 26. He received his offer from Missouri on January 2. He visited Columbia from June 21-23 with a huge group of receiving talent, then leading to his commitment.
Boggs would be the second receiver commit for the Tigers, joining 3-star Shaun Terry.
The commitment of Boggs potentially marks a big recruiting run for the Tigers. 4-star receiver Donovan Olugbode will announce his commitment On July 5, deciding between Florida, Oregon, USC, Washington and the Tigers. The same goes for 4-star OL Lamont Rogers, choosing between SMU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri. Both are perceived to be leans for Missouri.
4-star defensive back Charles Bass was supposed to announce his commitment earlier this week, but pushed it back to July 10. He is also looked upon as a lean for the Tigers. This run of recruits for Missouri would heavily boost their team national recruiting rankings if they are able to land them all.
