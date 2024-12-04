Missouri Officially Signs 3-Star Wideout Shaun Terry
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers officially signed another member of the 2025 recruiting class, bringing in wide receiver Shaun Terry.
Previously committed to Notre Dame in February, Terry reopened his recruitment this summer and quickly made his decision.
He committed to the Tigers in June of this year just weeks after taking an official visit to Columbia.
The 5-foot-10, 170 lb. wideout is from Ironton, Ohio and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 72 player at his position in the nation, and the No. 20 player in his state.
He held offers from nearly 30 division one programs, and chose the Tigers over the likes of USC, Tennessee, Oregon and many more.
Terry brings elusivity to the offense as a slot receiver at his size. According to his bio on social media, he runs the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. His high school football coach, Jerrod Pendleton, took to social media himself to share some highlights from a workout this spring.
As of now, Missouri holds the 19th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but is still in play for some of the top talents in the class. Players like 4-Star edge rushers Tobi Haastrup and Javion Hilson are both on the board as the Tigers look to continue adding to the class.
Stay locked in to Missouri on SI for all things Tigers, and check out the recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class.
See Also...