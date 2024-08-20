Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz's Strong Message for Fans: 'We Need to Sell Out' the Season Opener
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz has the same goal for the team's fan as he does for the players: go 1-0 with ticket sell outs.
Missouri has highly anticipated matchups at home late in the season, including a Nov. 9 date with Oklahoma. But, as of Tuesday morning, plenty of tickets still remain for Missouri's home opener against Murray State on Thursday, August 29.
"Our challenge is we need to sell out the first game. We're a top 11 program in the country coming off a Cotton Bowl win. In my opinion, if we don't sell out first game, that shows me that we're not where we want to be as a fan base yet."
Missouri finished the 2023 season with a streak of five straight home games being sold out. The team has sold out of reserved season tickets for the 2024 season but the single-game allotment has only sold out for two games — vs. Oklahoma and vs. Auburn on Homecoming.
"Don't sit on the sidelines waiting, 'well, it's gotta be this game.' No it doesn't. Come watch this team. Come be excited about this team and embrace this team."
Ahead of the season, Drinkwitz has emphasized to his players the importance of not looking too far ahead on the schedule. Every game, even if not with a caliber opponent, is an important one.
"The same challenge I have for my players, let's have a '1-0' mindset. Let's try to be a 1-0 team. A 1-0 fanbase. Don't get excited about the game in November after the bye week. I don't know what that game is going to look like. I know next week versus Murray State is the most important game we have."
Drinkwitz hopes a sell out would not only show the fan support to the players but also puts the Missouri fanbase on a national stage.
"We need to sell out because we need to show the rest of the country that we're serious about the program."
