Missouri’s Six Team Captains Ready to Lead Tigers in 2026

With the season nearing, Missouri football announced its six team captains for the 2026 season. The group includes Cayden Green, Dominick Giudice, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jamal Roberts, Santana Banner and Blake Craig.

Green is entering a highly anticipated season, as the 6-foot-5 offensive tackle has received a handful of accolades before the season even begins. He earned preseason All-SEC and AP preseason All-America honors and was named a team captain. However, it was recently announced that Green will miss the Tigers’ season opener.

Green displayed his leadership while speaking with reporters Saturday, embracing his role as a captain even if he isn’t on the field in Week 1.

“We have a standard on our team, and it doesn't matter who we play. It should show up every single game. So, you know, stop the run, run the ball, cover kicks. That's the expectation,” Green said.

Fifth-year center Giudice brings veteran experience that younger players can learn from, especially along the offensive line. When asked by reporters what it meant to be named a captain, Giudice expressed how much of an honor it was to earn the role.

“Being named the captain is definitely one of the greatest honors of my lifetime. Honestly, just shows how the team and the coaches see me. You know the work that I put in to be here at this spot and trying to lead other guys along with the experience that I have is a huge honor, but also comes with a huge responsibility, and I'm excited for it. Looking to take on that role as we go throughout the season, week by week, day by day, and just lead other guys along as best as I could,” Giudice said.

Linebacker Rodriguez has not only been named a captain but is also looking to take on a bigger role in Missouri’s defense this season. Much like Giudice, Rodriguez is grateful for the opportunity to lead the Tigers this year.

“I'm grateful for opportunity, it’s a blessing. I'm not the only one though. We have the team. We all try to lead together and go to our common goal together. And at the end of the day, we got to do stuff together in order to get stuff done. I'm grateful for the opportunity,” Rodriguez said.

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building a legacy has been important to running back Roberts as he returns this season. Roberts showed what he can bring to Missouri’s backfield last year, rushing for 753 yards and six touchdowns. Now, being named a team captain and receiving that vote of confidence means a lot to Roberts.

“It just means a lot. I mean, just coming in, starting my legacy, and just finishing. Just being part of the team captains just means a lot to me. The brotherhood, they believe in me to step up,” Roberts said.

The Tigers’ secondary features a team captain in safety Banner. For the senior, being a captain goes beyond his performance on the field. Banner believes the role provides an opportunity to use his vocal presence and lead his teammates.

“I honestly believe it's more of a vocal thing. Me doing my job on the field is just what I signed up for when I decided to play football. But I think the biggest part of being a captain is being able to, you know, when we play a sport where there's always going to be adversity, being able to help my guys talk through it, let them know it's going to be all right, keep everybody's head on straight,” Banner said.

Tigers placekicker and final team captain Craig knows all about facing adversity. Craig enters this season after working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered last year. After navigating the road to recovery, Craig does not take the captain role lightly and appreciates knowing his teammates view him as a leader.

“It's a blessing and just an honor in general that my teammates think so highly of me. I've worked my butt off to get back, and I think that they've recognized that. And I just want to keep proving to them every day that I'm still that guy, and we're having a great season. So, was a huge honor,” Craig said.

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