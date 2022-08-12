Missouri at Tennessee Staff Predictions

Game No. 10 of the Missouri Tigers ’ football schedule will place them in Neyland Stadium to play the Tennessee Volunteers.

This is a game where head coach Eli Drinkwitz will be relying on his quarterback Brady Cook to score in bunches, as the Volunteers return three of the SEC’s best offensive players in quarterback Hendon Hooker, running back Jabari Small, and wide receiver Cedric Tillman to their starting lineup.

The Vols put up 39.3 points per game last season, and there’s no reason to believe they will not be a lethal offensive team again in 2022. That’s why it’s important for Cook to take advantage of a Tennessee defense that struggled last season, allowing 29.1 points per game.

Here’s what the Mizzou Sports Talk staff thinks about this year’s matchup in Knoxville.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Missouri's defense is going to have a tough time slowing down the Volunteers, who might have one of the top offenses in the country in 2022. Unless the Tigers defense makes major strides, I don't see a way they can keep up with Tennessee. By this point I expect Sam Horn to be under center, and the Tigers looking to build towards 2023.

Tennessee 41, Missouri 24

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

If you look at the score for this game from last season you might mistake it for a rather lopsided basketball score. Against the Tennessee Volunteers the Missouri Tigers were blown out to the tune of a 62-24, including a 28-3 first quarter deficit. The Tigers allowed an absurd 683 yards of total offense, including 458 yards on the ground. The Tigers will keep this one much closer but the Volunteers will ultimately be too much, beating Missouri once again.

Tennessee 35 Missouri 24

Logan Collier - Staff Writer

Week 10 will be a late season challenge for the Tigers as they travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers and their high powered offense. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the most highly regarded passers heading into 2022 and will need to be the Tigers' main focus if they want to come out of Rocky Top with a win.

The Tigers have an incredible pass defense anchored by DB Kris-Abrams Draine, but they'll struggle to contain this Vols offense on their home field. Mizzou falls short on offense in this one as Tennessee outpaces them in the shootout.

Tennessee 35 Missouri 31

Cole Thompson - Staff Writer

The Volunteers’ offense is going to take leaps in the season year of the Josh Heupel era. Tennessee returns four starting offensive linemen with a grasp of the system. The Vols also return 1,000-yard receiver Cedric Tillman and added former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon.

Until Missouri’s defense shows improvement, the Vols are — and should be — the favorite for a reason.

Tennessee 38, Missouri 20

Brian Smith - Recruiting Analyst

This will be a shootout. Neither team’s defense can handle the opposing offense, and the attrition of the long SEC season will further hinder both defensive units.

For Mizzou, Cook will come out firing against a vulnerable Tennessee secondary. Combining his passing efforts with the running ability of Nathaniel Peat will give the Tigers a chance to match the Vols score for score.

Defensively is where Mizzou might be in as much if not more trouble against Hooker and his talented offensive teammates. He rarely throws interceptions and the Mizzou defense does not possess the ability to play aggressive coverages against this group, which will be an issue.

The Tigers will keep it close until the end of the game, but Tennessee comes out on top with a late score to seal the game.

Tennessee 42 Missouri 31

