Missouri Tigers Hang on, Gain Bowl Eligibility With Win Over Arkansas

The Missouri Tigers earned bowl eligibility with a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday.

The Missouri Tigers are now bowl eligible for the third consecutive year under Eliah Drinkwitz, taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks in Columbia 29-27 in the Battle Line Rivalry.

It wasn't pretty, and it wasn't perfect, but almost none of Missouri's now six wins have been in 2022.

Nonetheless, a win is a win, and the young and improving Tigers are now ending the regular season with momentum, and are going bowling.

And for yet another week, sophomore starting quarterback Brady Cook was the workhorse for Missouri, completing 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown, and rushing 18 times for 138 yards and another score.

Running back Cody Schrader also had a big day, rushing 18 times for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Dominic Lovett let the way of receiving for the Tigers, catching six passes for 130 yards, while freshman phenom Luther Burden III caught two balls for 30 yards and a touchdown.

And on the other side of the ball, it was yet another impressive performance from the enormously improved Missouri defense, which once again proved that the Tennessee blowout loss was an aberration.

For the game, the Tigers held the Razorbacks to just 204 yards of total offense, forced an interception, and sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson seven times.

Following the win, the Tigers will now await their bowl fate, with many options including the Texas Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Music City Bowl and Liberty Bowl, all still on the table.

