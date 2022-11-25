Tigers Trail Razorbacks 21-20 at Halftime: Live In-Game Updates

The Tigers are set to take on the Razorbacks in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday afternoon.

The final game of the regular season for the Missouri Tigers is upon us, as they are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Battle Line Rivalry. Sitting at 5-6, a win in this game earns the Tigers a bowl bid which would be a huge win to cap off an inconsistent season.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson made life difficult for the Tigers' defense, throwing for 262 yards and a touchdown while also adding 58 rushing yards on just six carries in a 34-17 blowout win.

If the Tigers want to come away with a win this year, and a bowl bid, stopping Jefferson will be the toughest task for the defense.

While the Tigers have struggled at times this season to get going offensively, quarterback Brady Cook appears to be putting it together over their last two games. He played well in a loss to Tennessee and helped Missouri manage a blowout win over New Mexico State.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Tigers take on the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon.

Live updates will be made available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Tigers 10, Razorbacks 7

The Tigers will start the game on defense.

The Razorbacks will start their drive at their own 25.

The Tigers defense gets to Jefferson for a huge sack to force an opening drive three and out for Arkansas.

The Tigers will start their drive at their own 31.

Cook keeps it himself to start things off for the Tigers and scrambles for the gain of 27 yards.

FIELD GOAL TIGERS: Mevis drills the 41-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead with 9:34 left in the first quarter. The drive went 46 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:16 off the clock.

The Razorbacks will start their drive at their own 25.

Jefferson finds Landers who makes plenty of Tigers miss en route to a 37-yard gain into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS: Jefferson keeps it himself for the easy 3-yard touchdown run. Little's extra point attempt is good to give Arkansas a 7-3 lead with 5:26 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 9 plays, taking 4:08 off the clock.

The Tigers will start their drive at their own 25.

Cook finds Lovett deep for a gain of 27 yards to convert on 3rd and 7, keeping the drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS: Schrader powers in for the 3-yard touchdown run. Mevis' extra point attempt is good to give Missouri the 10-7 lead with 2:56 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 7 plays, taking 2:30 off the clock.

The Razorbacks will start their drive at their own 25.

The Tigers defense is all over the Razorbacks on that drive, forcing a three and out and a punt.

The Tigers will start their drive at their own 26.

Cook to Lovett connection stays red hot as he finds his receiver down the sideline for a gain of 55 yards into Arkansas territory.

SECOND QUARTER: Tigers 20, Razorbacks 21

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS: Cook keeps it himself for the 9-yard touchdown run. Mevis' extra point attempt is good to extend Missouri's lead to 17-7 with 14:56 left in the second quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 5 plays, taking 1:38 off the clock.

The Razorbacks will start their drive at their own 25.

On 2nd and 18 Jefferson escapes the sack and finds Washington for a gain of 19 yards and the first down.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS: Jefferson finds Landers for the 27-yard touchdown strike. Little's extra point attempt is good to cut Missouri's lead to 17-14 with 9:26 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 12 plays, taking 5:30 off the clock.

The Tigers will start their drive at their own 25.

Cook continues to work his magic on the ground, escaping the pressure and scrambling up the middle for a gain of 17 yards.

FIELD GOAL TIGERS: Mevis drills the 27-yard field goal to extend Missouri's lead to 20-14 with 5:26 left in the second quarter. The drive went 65 yards on 9 plays, taking 4:00 off the clock.

The Razorbacks will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 7 Jefferson keeps it himself, picking up 12 yards on the scramble to keep the drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS: Jefferson finds Sanders for the 8-yard touchdown pass. Little's extra point attempt is good to give Arkansas a 21-20 lead with 1:35 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 11 plays, taking 3:51 off the clock.

The Tigers will start their drive at their own 25.

The Tigers get close to midfield but the drive stalls out and they will be forced to punt on 4th and 1.

The Razorbacks take over at their own 14 and kneel out to end the half.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here