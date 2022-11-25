'Holy Cow!': Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Tired of Facing Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz wants Friday to be the last time he faces Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson.

But he’ll have to do it one more time Friday at Faurot Field for what could be the season finale for Mizzou.



“Their quarterback is the engine that makes them go," Drinkwitz said. "Golly, I hope he’s graduating or going pro or something. Holy cow. He’s an unbelievable player."

Drinkwitz had faced Jefferson and the Hogs just twice since his arrival to Columbia in 2020 and is even 1-1 against them. But in those games, Jefferson has gone 33 of 52 passing for 563 yards, four touchdowns and no picks while adding 19 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Hogs lost the 2020 meeting in a 50-48 thriller that saw Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis nail the game-winning field goal as time expired. But last season, Arkansas got revenge in a 34-17 win behind an efficient game from Jefferson.

Safe to say Drinkwitz is aware of what he brings to the table this time around.

"He's able to throw the football extremely well, he’s a physical runner, but I think the thing that separates him is his ability to read defenses," Drinkwitz said. "Make the first defender miss and then extend plays.”



Drinkwitz has a respectable fear for Jefferson's ability as a player and would love nothing more than to have Friday be the last time he faces him. But the Tigers will have to overcome his experience in order to reach bowl eligibility with a win.

“Just have a lot of respect for KJ as a player and know that he’s also a young man of high character," Drinkwitz said.

The Tigers (5-6) and Hogs (6-5) kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

