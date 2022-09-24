Behind Enemy Lines: Mizzou Q&A With an Auburn Beat Writer

Auburn and Missouri open SEC play against one another on Saturday

The Missouri Tigers open their 2022 SEC slate on Saturday morning against the Auburn Tigers, hoping to take a step forward in the third year under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

This will be just the second Power 5 team that Mizzou has faced so far this season, with the first attempt coming against the Kansas State Wildcats in a blowout loss.

The bad news for Mizzou is that this game is on the road at Jordan Hare Stadium.

So what will be the keys to the game? We caught up with the publisher of AuburnDaily.com, Zac Blackerby, to get his thoughts on the matchup.

1) What went wrong against Penn State and how could Missouri exploit that for themselves?

That's a long list but I think the biggest one that Auburn needs a big turnaround on is the defensive pass rush. That was expected to be the strength of this Auburn team entering the season. They looked strong against Mercer and San Jose State but disappeared against Penn State.

Auburn's offensive line is giving up an insane amount of pressures. I'm not sure that's fixable this late into the season but maybe more quick passes and leaving backs in to block can help with that.

2) How has TJ Finley performed in the offense so far?

I'm in the TJ Finley camp with all of the Auburn quarterback controversy and rotation through the first few weeks. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that TJ Finley is out for at least this week. It appears that Robby Ashford is the favorite to start against Mizzou.



Ashford has elite speed and is a really talented runner. That'll be how Auburn attacks this Missouri defense.

3) Outside of Tank Bigsby, who should Mizzou fans look out for on the Auburn offense?

I think Auburn's going to have to run the ball to beat Missouri. Jarquez Hunter will be the first back in to relieve Bigsby. Hunter can do it all in the rushing and passing game. This staff has put Hunter in once the team finds itself in the redzone often.



I also think Ashford's legs will be called upon a ton on Saturday.

4) What is your prediction for the game?

I think Auburn wins a close one. I'll pick Auburn outright but Missouri getting seven points in Vegas is my pick.

5) If Mizzou wins this game, how much trouble is Bryan Harsin in?

If Auburn slips up and falls to Missouri, it's probably over. I don't know if he gets the Herm Edwards treatment, but I would expect an announcement at some point soon after the game. He's lost the fanbase. I think a loss to Missouri in Jordan Hare Stadium would lose some of the team.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here