Will Missouri's Defense Rise Up Against Auburn QB Robby Ashford?

If one looks at the first three games for the Missouri Tigers, it’s not surprising to see Mizzou Sports Talk writers having different opinions about the winner of today’s game inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium against the Auburn Tigers.

On one hand, Missouri has a quarterback in Brady Cook that’s been solid as a passer with 626 yards and a 64.7% completion rate. Cook’s ability to run the football gives additional, and surprising, hope that Mizzou can move the football against Auburn as well. Maybe even sustain some long ball-control drives, too.

It’s the defense that’s probably more in question.

Mizzou gave up 40 points to the one Power 5 opponent it faced this season, and that would be Kansas State. Perhaps more concerning, the Wildcats ran for 235 yards and four touchdowns.

Against its one FCS opponent, Abilene Christian, the Tigers allowed 109 yards on the ground. Not terrible, but that squad does not have Tank Bigsby in the backfield either. The junior from Atlanta is the leading rusher for Auburn with 237 yards, a 6.2 average, and three touchdowns to his credit.

He’s the player every Missouri defender must be ready for. Can Missouri rise up and slow down an SEC rushing attack with a runner in the backfield that’s likely to one day play in the NFL?

Well, to do that, there’s another player that Mizzou must also contend with. That would be today’s starting quarterback Robby Ashford. If Mizzou allows him to make plays with his arm, as well as his legs, Bigsby is going to be even more difficult to slow down with Mizzou’s attention divided among multiple players.

Ashford has been thrust into the starting lineup for the first time in his career. One that in fact began in Oregon. Things did not work out in Eugene, but now he’s taking the place of starting quarterback TJ Finley due to a shoulder injury.

He is known for having a powerful arm and the mobility to gash a defense when he decides to run. Despite his inexperience, he is physically gifted enough to throw an out route on a line or run the football for big yardage.

In limited duty this season, Ashford is 15 of 29, with a 51.7% completion rate, 245 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Ashford has 24 carries for 158 yards, a 6.6 yards per carry average. A simple missed run fit, and Ashford is off to the races.

Penn State sacked Auburn quarterbacks six times. Mizzou's defense has a similar opportunity today. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Based on the statistics, it’s obvious that Ashford struggles more with the passing game at this point. It will be an attempt to confuse the young signal caller and create tackles for loss and turnovers.

Look for the Missouri defense to play different forms of zone and man coverage today, as that could lead to Ashford having to make more decisions.

When Ashford runs, that’s the area that should give the Missouri faithful and head coach Eli Drinkwitz pause.

This is the type of player that Missouri must show discipline with its assignments and tackling. If the Tigers make Ashford move the football down the field slowly with ball-control passes while not giving up big plays or committing foolish penalties, it’s likely that the inexperience factor will catch up with Auburn’s quarterback.

Even losing containment one time could be a game changer, however. Allowing him to take off creates havoc for the Missouri defense, and that includes when he intends to pass.

During the times they rush Ashford, Missouri’s defenders must keep disciplined rush lanes and break down to make sound fundamental tackles. Attempts to just run through Ashford will most likely lead to missed sacks that lead to big plays for Auburn. Cannot stress it enough, Missouri defenders must break down and tackle just like a tackling drill.

If Missouri can do that, there’s a really good chance to win at Auburn. If not, especially when trying to combat Bigsy’s talents to begin with, this could be a wasted chance at an SEC road victory.

