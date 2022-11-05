Mizzou Coach Blake Baker Reveals What Concerns Him About Kentucky's Offense

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a fair share of struggles on offense this season, but Missouri Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker isn't overlooking them headed into Saturday.

Missouri Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker praised his defense's performance after the 23-10 road win over the then-No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks, calling it the "most complete game" his unit has played this season.

But headed into a home matchup Saturday with the Kentucky Wildcats, who are coming off a beating at the hands of the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, Baker was honest when asked about what his biggest concern is against a Kentucky offense that has talented play-makers despite the team's inconsistencies this season.

"Physicality," Baker said of his biggest concern. "That's a physical group, man. Their offensive line rolls off the ball, their running back are downhill. I think that's what gets them going."

The Wildcats are led in the backfield by running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., whose 1,379 rushing yards last season was second in the SEC behind former Mizzou Tiger Tyler Badie (1,604 yards).

He was fixing to not only be one of the conference's top running backs this season but one of the country's best. And while injuries have held him back from reaching similar numbers this year, Rodriguez Jr. has shown that, when healthy, he's still an elite-level running back.

He totaled 22 carries for 126 yards in the loss to South Carolina on Oct. 8 and 31 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Mississippi State the week after.

Baker is also aware of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and the problems he could present as a dual-threat weapon. Still, he said the Wildcats' offense starts and stops with the running game.

"Obviously enough's been said about the quarterback," Baker said. "He's a tremendous talent and they've got really good speed at the receiver position, but I think it starts and stops with their run game. They are as physical a team as we've played all year and we gotta pack our hardhat and go to work on Saturday."

While Levis struggled in the matchup against Mizzou last year, Rodriguez Jr. absolutely gashed the Tigers on the ground. He had a season-high in carries (27) and rush yards (207) while adding two scores on the ground and one through the air.

However, the Tigers could look to take advantage of Rodriguez Jr's. slight ball security issues this season. He fumbled twice against Mizzou, losing one of them. In total, he had six total fumbles and lost three.

Missouri will look to put together back-to-back solid defensive performances while battling with the physicality of Kentucky when the two teams kickoff at 11 a.m. CT from Faurot Field.

