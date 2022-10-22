Skip to main content

'Like Christmas Morning': Mizzou QB Brady Cook No Issues Getting Set for Vanderbilt

The Missouri Tigers can't afford for quarterback Brady Cook to take any rest if they want to aim for a comeback in the back-half of the season.

The bye week didn't seem to slow down Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook. And that's a good thing too, as Mizzou's offense will need him desperately if the Tigers want to crawl out a 2-4 hole, which has featured three straight losses in SEC play.

This starts on Saturday at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a game Cook said he's had no trouble getting prepared for after having a week off following the 24-17 loss to the Florida Gators on Oct. 8.

"No, not at all. I live and breathe this, so another game is like Christmas morning," Cook said Wednesday.

The Commodores have shown improvement from last season's 2-10 record. Their 3-4 record puts them above the Tigers in the standings, as overlooking them could prove to be a mistake.

Still, beating your opponent has to come with some level of confidence. Cook seems to have this as he faces a Vanderbilt defense that is allowing the most offensive yards (493.7) and most points (39.4) per game this season.

"We feel pretty comfortable about what they're doing," Cook said. "We just need to go out and execute and focus on us, do our stuff really well, and take care of the ball."

The Tigers and Commodores kickoff at 3 p.m. CT from Faurot Field on Saturday.

