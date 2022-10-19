Skip to main content

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz: Tigers 'Have To Go Earn It' Against Vanderbilt

Eliah Drinkwitz discussed the upcoming matchup with Vanderbilt and preparing for quarterback AJ Swann.

After a much needed bye week, the Missouri Tigers return to action this week for their homecoming game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers will look to snap their three-game losing skid as well as notch their first win in SEC play this season. 

While this game won't exactly be a matchup of SEC titans, Missouri cannot take Vanderbilt lightly. Yes, the Commodores have a 3-4 record, but they've been competitive at times in conference play, with coach Eliah Drinkwitz acknowledging how tough this game could be for the Tigers.

"We've got to go earn it this week. This is a quality SEC football team that we're going to play," Drinkwitz said. 

Against the Ole Miss Rebels, the Commodores kept the game competitive throughout the first half and even took a 20-17 lead into the locker room at halftime. Despite going on to lose that game, their ability to compete could give Missouri trouble come Saturday. 

Leading the way for the Commodores is quarterback AJ Swann, who took over for Mike Wright. Swann has thrown for 953 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions, completing 60.9 percent of his passes. 

His ability to protect the ball makes him a threat through the air, which Drinkwitz acknowledged and offered praise for ahead of the Tigers' matchup with the Commodores. 

"He's a very smart decision maker, accurate passer, and knows who his go-to guys are," Drinkwitz said. "They use him a lot in RPO systems, and he does not put the ball in jeopardy." 

The Tigers are set to host the Commodores on Saturday from Faurot Field with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. 

