How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Missouri Tigers, fresh off a bye week, set out to break their three-game losing streak when they host Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-4, 0-3 in SEC) have now lost all three SEC games this season, falling to Auburn, Georgia, and Florida. The Tigers are basically out of the SEC East race at this point. The goal now is to find a way to count to six — wins — and get to a bowl game in December.

With that bye week, the Tigers have had a chance to retool. But Saturday’s opponent is not a gimme for these Tigers.

The Commodores (3-4, 0-3) haven’t won an SEC game either. But, Vanderbilt has already passed last year’s win total, claiming victories in three non-conference games. Vanderbilt usually ends up being the league’s doormat each season, and it may end up losing all eight games in SEC play. But, the Tigers represent a team the Commodores have a real shot of beating and vice versa.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Commodores on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri minus-14

Over/Under: 53

Moneyline: Missouri -654 (-110); Vanderbilt +400 (-118)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM. Sirius/XM 109 or 304

