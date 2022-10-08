Missouri Tigers Drop 3rd Straight, Fall to Florida Gators in Gainesville

The Tigers have dropped their third consecutive SEC matchup.

After a heartbreaking loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs last week, the Missouri Tigers had hope heading into their Saturday matchup at the Swamp against the Florida Gators.

But despite a tough first half from the Mizzou defense, it wasn't to be, with the Tigers falling to the Gators 24-17 in Gainesville.

Defensively, the Tigers did everything they could to stop quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Gators' offensive attack, holding the Florida offense to 297 yards of offense, including just 66 through the air.

The Tigers also managed to put forth a solid effort offensively, particularly in the running game, where they rushed 42 times for 150 yards as a team, including 117 yards on 20 carries from Nathaniel Peat.

However, thanks to a tough Florida running game, which wracked up 231 yards on the ground, as well as a costly mistake interception for a touchdown from Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, the Gators were able to put just enough on the board to keep the Tigers at bay.

Following the loss, the Tigers have now dropped three games in a row and now sit at 0-3 in the SEC.

Up next for the Tigers, will be a much-needed bye week, where they will hope to regroup.

After that, the Tigers have a very winnable matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Columbia next week.

