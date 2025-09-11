Mizzou Softball's 2026 SEC Schedule Revealed: The Buzz
The Southeastern Conference released the conference softball schedules for all 15 teams on Wednesday afternoon.
The Missouri Tigers will start their conference slate on the road at Florida. The SEC home opener for Missouri will be on March 20-22 against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Heading to Columbia for the 2026 season will be Alabama, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Tigers will hit the road for four series as well, with sets scheduled at Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Arkansas.
Missouri finished with an underwheling 2025 campaign, with their final record being below .500 and getting only six conference wins. The Tigers will be looking to improve on that record for the 2026 season.
Missouri's Softball 2026 SEC Schedule
Missouri at Florida, March 6-8
Missouri at Auburn, March 27-29
LSU at Missouri, April 3-5
Missouri at Georgia, April 10-12
South Carolina at Missouri, April 17-19
Missouri at Arkansas, April 24-26
Tennessee at Missouri, April 30-May 2
Wednesday's Mizzou results:
Thursday's Mizzou schedule:
- Volleyball vs Wyoming at 11 a.m. in the Fort Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Volleyball vs Rhode Island at 4 p.m. in the Fort Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas
Did you notice?
- Missouri golfer Veikka Viskari finished in the top-10 of the Folds of Honor Collegiate, helping the men's team earn a sixth-place finish. His five-under 66 is the best of his collegiate career so far.
- Redshirt freshman Daniel Beale was listed as Louisiana’s starting quarterback. The Ragin' Cajuns are Missouri's opponent in Week 3 .
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“I experienced performance shock, to say the least. I was determined to do even better, so when my college roommates were sleeping in, I often would be heading out for a morning run. Because of the constant determination, they nicknamed me Vince, as in Vince Lombardi, because of my single-minded determination to improve.”- Runner Steve Stonecipher-Fisher
