New Mizzou QB Gabarri Johnson 'A Born Leader,' Says Eli Drinkwitz

Gabarri Johnson, the newest quarterback for the Missouri Tigers, is already being rained with praises from coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The Missouri Tigers are hoping to end their 2022 season on a high note by securing a winning record and a season-closing three-game winning streak with a potential victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla. on Friday.

But while Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz is clearly focused on the present, it's impossible for him to not get excited about the future in Columbia after the Tigers' successful Early Signing Day on Wednesday. He even admitted he needs to pull back a bit on overusing the word.

"Very excited about this signing class," Drinkwitz said. "I'm gonna try not to say 'very excited' as many times as possible during this press conference."

And while there is plenty of talent to go around in the incoming class, there might not be a player more exciting than 2023 Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) quarterback Gabarri Johnson, who Drinkwitz is already raving about.

"Gabarri was a born leader and that's something at that position you've got to always be excited about," Drinkwitz said. "He's a play-maker with his feet and his arm ... he's got the ability to throw and he's an accurate passer, but he's also got that 'B-button' quickness and shake-and-bake ability."

That video game-like skill was clearly on display for Johnson in high school.

In a pandemic-ridden 2020 season, Johnson still managed to produce. He went 96 of 172 passing for 1515 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 44 carries for 129 yards and another score.

But in 2021, he hit a different gear and proceeded to put up impressive dual-threat numbers, as Johnson went 130 of 207 passing for 2222 yards, 28 touchdowns, and had just two interceptions. His rushing saw a significant jump as well, as he had 118 carries for 737 yards and an impressive 15 touchdowns.

It's easy to see why the Tigers wanted him, but his journey to Columbia seemed a bit unlikely given the other offers he had.

A native of Washington state, Johnson had some enticing offers that would've allowed him to stay home. Washington and Washington State both offered him, which made his commitment to Mizzou all the more impressive considering what was on the table.

Now that he's officially a Tiger, Johnson will begin the process of competing for the starting job next year in an offense that could use some juice following some lackluster performances this past season.

But whether he sees playing time early or not, Johnson's arrival at Mizzou will have fans talking all offseason.

