Luther Burden Leads Mizzou To First-Half Lead vs. Vanderbilt

Star Mizzou freshman Luther Burden III has led the Tigers to a first half lead over Vanderbilt

The Missouri Tigers entered their Saturday matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores, looking for their first SEC win of the season.

And after one half of play, they look to be well our their way to doing so, with the Tigers leading the Commodores 17-0 heading into the locker room.

Without a doubt, the biggest standout of the day thus far for the Tigers has been star freshman, Luther Burden, who is responsible for both Mizzou touchdowns.

The first Burden touchdown came from quarterback Brady Cook on a 35-yard reception - the longest of Burden's young career.

The second came on a 10-yard run, to put the Tigers up by two scores, giving Burden the second two-score game of his career, as well as the second with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown.

For the half, Burn has five total touches for 76 yards and the two scores.

Quarterback Brady Cook has also been impressive, completing 14 of 19 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

On the defensive side, the Tigers have also continued their impressive streak, holding the Commodores off of the scoreboard, and limiting them to 120 total yards, including just 25 on the ground.

They also forced the first interception of the season for Vanderbilt quarterback, AJ Swann.

The Tigers will hope to continue their first-half dominance in the final 30 minutes, and notch their first SEC win.

