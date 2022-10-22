Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Game Updates

Stay tuned here as we provide live game updates as the Tigers take on the Commodores.

The Missouri Tigers come off of their bye week ready to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at home, with homecoming on deck.

The Tigers are looking to get back on track and secure their first win in SEC play this season, having lost three games in a row, all of which were against SEC opponents. Those three losses came by a combined 11 points, coming close to pulling off upsets over Auburn, Georgia, and Florida.

However, they would come up just short in all three games, with small mistakes keeping the Tigers from entering homecoming at 5-1 and ranked. Now, though, they look to get back in the win column against Vanderbilt.

Offensively, they will have star freshman receiver Luther Burden III in action, paired with Dominic Lovett. The Tigers will hope that quarterback Brady Cook will, well, cook in this one and continue to feed Lovett.

As for their defense, the Tigers will get a big boost with the return of two key defenders. A Tiger defense that has been stout so far in SEC play welcomes back linebacker Chad Bailey and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

Stay tuned for live drive-by-drive updates as the Tigers are set to host the Commodores on Saturday at 3 p.m. central from Faurot Field.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Tigers 0, Commodores 0

