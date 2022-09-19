Skip to main content

Missouri Tigers' Kick Off Time Revealed for Clash with Georgia

The Missouri Tigers host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Oct.1, and now we know kick off will be at 6:30 PM (CT).

There's no doubt that the Missouri Tigers' (2-1) toughest opponent this season will be the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs (3-0), who are currently ranked No. 1. Mizzou will host the top-ranked team on Oct. 1 at Faurot Field, and kick-off has been slated for 6:30 PM (CT).

The game will be televised on SEC Network and will almost certainly be one of the most heavily attended home games for the Tigers in 2022. Georgia currently dominates the series win total, by a count of ten to one.

The Bulldogs have won the last eight straight (2014-2021) and the Tigers are desperate to change that, but it'll be a tall task against this year's Georgia squad. Missouri hasn't won against the team from Athens, Ga. since their initial meeting in 2013.

In 2022, Georgia's already off to an undefeated start, averaging over 500 yards per game (532.2 YPG). They also have the nation's top-ranked scoring defense, allowing a staggering 3.3 points per game. Needless to say, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his ball club will have a big hill to climb on the first day of October.

Missouri will face their first SEC competition of the season this Saturday when they travel to Auburn, a week prior to their matchup with Georgia. They're fresh off a bounce-back win against Abilene Christian and will be looking to start strong in conference play this Saturday.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (2)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Brady Cook
Football

Missouri Tigers' Kick Off Time Revealed for Clash with Georgia

By Collier Logan
Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (2) celebrates after his first-career interception during the Tigers' 34-17 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, 2022
Football

Missouri Tigers DB Rakestraw Ready for SEC Competition After Win

By Collier Logan
Brady Cook against Abilene Christian 9/17 (2022)
Football

It's Time for Missouri to Unleash QB Brady Cook

By Collier Logan
LUTHER BURDEN III
Football

Questions Remain Following Missouri's Win Over Abilene Christian

By Connor Zimmerlee
luther burden III .
Football

Mizzou vs. ACU Notebook: Burden & Lovett Dominate, Defensive Concerns?

By Zach Dimmitt
luther burden III
Football

Missouri Rebounds With Win Over Abilene Christian

By Matt Galatzan
LUTHER BURDEN III
Football

Missouri Offense Struggles, Burden Returns vs. Abilene Christian in First Half

By Matt Galatzan
luther burden III 1
Football

UPDATE: Missouri Tigers Freshman Luther Burden Returns vs Abilene Christian After Injury

By Matt Galatzan
luther burden III .
Football

WATCH: Luther Burden Goes 78-Yards Untouched For TD vs. Abilene Christian

By Matt Galatzan