Missouri Tigers' Kick Off Time Revealed for Clash with Georgia

The Missouri Tigers host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Oct.1, and now we know kick off will be at 6:30 PM (CT).

There's no doubt that the Missouri Tigers' (2-1) toughest opponent this season will be the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs (3-0), who are currently ranked No. 1. Mizzou will host the top-ranked team on Oct. 1 at Faurot Field, and kick-off has been slated for 6:30 PM (CT).

The game will be televised on SEC Network and will almost certainly be one of the most heavily attended home games for the Tigers in 2022. Georgia currently dominates the series win total, by a count of ten to one.

The Bulldogs have won the last eight straight (2014-2021) and the Tigers are desperate to change that, but it'll be a tall task against this year's Georgia squad. Missouri hasn't won against the team from Athens, Ga. since their initial meeting in 2013.

In 2022, Georgia's already off to an undefeated start, averaging over 500 yards per game (532.2 YPG). They also have the nation's top-ranked scoring defense, allowing a staggering 3.3 points per game. Needless to say, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his ball club will have a big hill to climb on the first day of October.

Missouri will face their first SEC competition of the season this Saturday when they travel to Auburn, a week prior to their matchup with Georgia. They're fresh off a bounce-back win against Abilene Christian and will be looking to start strong in conference play this Saturday.

