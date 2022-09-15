Missouri Tigers QB Cook Says He Needs to Help Receivers Make Plays

Cook: "I just need to make plays downfield. I need to connect with my star receivers."

After last week's anemic offensive performance against the Kansas State Wildcats, sophomore quarterback Brady Cook is shouldering a lot of the blame, and he can feel it. But, like all good field generals, he's identifying his mistakes and making changes. He knows that his opportunities to develop may be limited though, so those changes are going to have to come in a hurry.

"I didn't play well enough. I didn't play to the standard," said Cook during Wednesday's post-practice press conference. "Watch the film, correct it, and take notes on what I need to do better. Start tape on Abilene Christian."

A short memory is good for a quarterback, especially after a loss like last weekend's. Cook has a good handle on what he needs to do better himself and with his teammates.

"I need to have better footwork in the pocket. My drops are way too rushed," said Cook. "I need to be more accurate. I just need to make plays downfield."

Plays downfield were essentially non-existent against the Wildcats in Week 2, but that should hopefully change in Week 3 against Abilene Christian.

One thing that would certainly help Cook's pocket presence is some improvement up front. Missouri's offensive line was dominated by K-State's front seven, giving up ten total tackles for loss.

Outside of more time to throw, Cook knows exactly what the Tigers need to do offensively to put up more points.

"I need to connect with my star receivers and give them a chance to make plays."

The Tigers' five-star freshman receiver Luther Burden III, had only two touches in the loss and dynamic pass catcher Dominic Lovett only had three. It's very likely that those numbers will see a big spike in Week 3 against some less challenging defensive schemes.

Cook threw for only 127 yards and let two interceptions get away from him. The yardage will improve with time and play-calling, but the turnovers need to be erased immediately. One of the main reasons Cook was dubbed the starter was his ability to take care of the ball. If he can't keep hold of the rock, it's likely head coach Eli Drinkwitz will go in another direction at quarterback.

For Drinkwitz, his seat's as hot as Cook's is. He's the offensive mastermind behind that dismal 12-point performance and people are starting to wonder if he might need an offensive coordinator after all. Expect to see him open up the playbook and let playmakers like Burden and Lovett loose this weekend in hopes of lighting up the scoreboard.

Cook will be the man in charge of getting the ball where it needs to be. Right now, his head is where it needs to be too, getting back in the win column.

"Let's go back to work," said Cook, "Let's get better, and let's just go win a game."

