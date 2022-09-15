Skip to main content

Missouri Tigers QB Cook Says He Needs to Help Receivers Make Plays

Cook: "I just need to make plays downfield. I need to connect with my star receivers."

After last week's anemic offensive performance against the Kansas State Wildcats, sophomore quarterback Brady Cook is shouldering a lot of the blame, and he can feel it. But, like all good field generals, he's identifying his mistakes and making changes. He knows that his opportunities to develop may be limited though, so those changes are going to have to come in a hurry.

"I didn't play well enough. I didn't play to the standard," said Cook during Wednesday's post-practice press conference. "Watch the film, correct it, and take notes on what I need to do better. Start tape on Abilene Christian."

A short memory is good for a quarterback, especially after a loss like last weekend's. Cook has a good handle on what he needs to do better himself and with his teammates.

"I need to have better footwork in the pocket. My drops are way too rushed," said Cook. "I need to be more accurate. I just need to make plays downfield."

Plays downfield were essentially non-existent against the Wildcats in Week 2, but that should hopefully change in Week 3 against Abilene Christian. 

One thing that would certainly help Cook's pocket presence is some improvement up front. Missouri's offensive line was dominated by K-State's front seven, giving up ten total tackles for loss.

 Outside of more time to throw, Cook knows exactly what the Tigers need to do offensively to put up more points.

"I need to connect with my star receivers and give them a chance to make plays."

The Tigers' five-star freshman receiver Luther Burden III, had only two touches in the loss and dynamic pass catcher Dominic Lovett only had three. It's very likely that those numbers will see a big spike in Week 3 against some less challenging defensive schemes. 

Cook threw for only 127 yards and let two interceptions get away from him. The yardage will improve with time and play-calling, but the turnovers need to be erased immediately. One of the main reasons Cook was dubbed the starter was his ability to take care of the ball. If he can't keep hold of the rock, it's likely head coach Eli Drinkwitz will go in another direction at quarterback. 

For Drinkwitz, his seat's as hot as Cook's is. He's the offensive mastermind behind that dismal 12-point performance and people are starting to wonder if he might need an offensive coordinator after all. Expect to see him open up the playbook and let playmakers like Burden and Lovett loose this weekend in hopes of lighting up the scoreboard. 

Cook will be the man in charge of getting the ball where it needs to be. Right now, his head is where it needs to be too, getting back in the win column.

"Let's go back to work," said Cook, "Let's get better, and let's just go win a game."

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Brady Cook Missouri Quarterback - Armed Forces Bowl
Football

Missouri Tigers QB Cook Says He Needs to Help Receivers Make Plays

By Collier Logan
Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9) celebrates after a sack against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Football

Missouri Tigers DE McGuire Ready to Bounce Back in Week 3

By Collier Logan
Joseph Charleston
Football

Tigers DB Joseph Charleston: Loss to Kansas State 'Doesn't Define Us'

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19021182
Football

Eliah Drinkwitz: Tigers Finding Offensive Rhythm 'Starts With Me'

By Connor Zimmerlee
_E177193
Football

Abilene Christian Offensive Players To Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 3

By Dylan Seymour
USATSI_19020825
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Abilene Christian

By Matthew Postins
SCWS
Football

Missouri vs Auburn Kickoff Time Revealed

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19019095
Football

Mizzou's Ranking In Fan Nation SEC Poll Revealed

By Matthew Postins
Missouri Tigers and New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel waves to fans during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Faurot Field.
Football

Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel to Join NFL Network as Analyst

By Collier Logan