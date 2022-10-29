Missouri Tigers RB Cody Schrader Isn't Celebrating Just Yet

Missouri got over the conference hump last weekend with a homecoming win over Vanderbilt, but Tigers running back Cody Schrader is locked in on the next challenge.

Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader is no stranger to the slow grind. Coming out of Lutheran South High School in nearby St. Louis, Mo., he didn't have a single Division 1 offer. Even Mizzou, just a couple hours away, overlooked the 5-foot-9 ball carrier. But that didn't stop Schrader.

After four years dominating Division II for Truman State, Schrader finally got that call from Missouri, and he's answered in a way that few could have foreseen. Initially given a walk-on spot, the 214-pound bruiser has muscled his way into the Tigers' starting lineup and earned a scholarship as well, effective in January. While some are stopping to marvel at Schrader's improbable journey, he's focused on the task at hand.

"[Being a starter] is a huge honor. My mindset, the way I prepare, and the way I go about it doesn't change, no matter what the differences in the roles are," said Schrader this week after practice.

So far, that preparation seems to be paying off. Schrader's the Tigers' second-leading rusher by yardage (362 yards), and leads the team in both rushing touchdowns (4 TDs) and yards per carry (5.3 ypc). Don't expect that trend to stop either, as Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that the former Truman State Bulldog will get the majority of the snaps in Week 9 against South Carolina.

Missouri's clash with the Gamecocks on Saturday provides another opportunity for the Tigers to get their first road win. Having Schrader in the backfield should give some extra juice to this running game, and help out quite a bit in pass protection. His winding voyage from walk-on to starter is an inspiring tale, but Schrader isn't taking his foot off the gas until this season is in the books.

“No, I haven’t [stopped to enjoy it],” Schrader replied when prompted. “This season goes by fast, and it’s just every day, even after that win [against Vanderbilt], I’m back at home, watching more college football or waiting for the film to be uploaded.I don’t really take too much time to really process or look back at a game to celebrate too much. I’m always looking for the next game.”

He should have quite a few games left in a Tigers uniform, should he want them. Schrader's still got another year of eligibility after this season and he may just cement himself as the incumbent starter heading into 2023. That thought probably hasn't crossed his mind though, and won't until sometime in January. For now, he's got his sights set on roasting the Gamecocks on Saturday and extending this Tigers' win streak to two.

