Tigers vs. Commodores Game Predictions

The staff of Mizzou Sports Talk file their predictions for Missouri's game with Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers (2-4, 0-3 in SEC) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4, 0-3) in afternoon SEC action on Saturday.

It's Homecoming for the Tigers, but both teams are searching for their first SEC win of the season.

Here are the predictions of the Mizzou Sports Talk staff for Saturday's game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: Mizzou is in big need of an SEC win. Vanderbilt, while not to be overlooked for a Tigers team that is winless in SEC play, should provide that opportunity. Missouri 31, Vanderbilt 21

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: This will be Mizzou’s homecoming game and it will be eager to win it. The Tigers don’t have a conference victory yet, but neither does Vandy. Either way, one of these programs will move up a bit in the conference standings. Missouri should be that team, though. Missouri 28, Vanderbilt 20

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Tigers will have their work cut out for them against a Vanderbilt team capable of pulling out a road win in Columbia. But Mizzou needs a win in SEC play at some point. Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Vandy has this awful SEC losing streak, and at some point, it has to go. If you’re looking at the Commodores’ schedule, this is probably their last, best chance to do it this season. Missouri coming off a bye week should be well rested. But these Tigers don’t score a lot of points, nor do they consistently and effectively execute. Vandy has a shot here, and I think they snap the losing streak on Saturday. Vanderbilt 28, Missouri 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Heads, it's Vandy. Tails, it's Mizzou. I'll just go against the grain and say it's heads. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz might be the most under-the-radar name when it comes to coaches on the hot seat. Vanderbilt 28, Missouri 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: These two teams have consistently found themselves as the bottom two teams in our weekly SEC power rankings and for good reason. However, while all signs point this to being a bad game, something tells me it'll be good in some dumb way. Missouri will pull out the win in its homecoming game, snapping a three-game losing streak and slightly righting the ship. Missouri 28, Vanderbilt 13

