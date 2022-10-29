Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Game Predictions

The Missouri Tigers, coming off their first SEC victory of the season, will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to face the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3 p.m. central on Saturday.

The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 in SEC) beat the Vanderbilt Commodores, 17-14, last Saturday, putting the Tigers three wins away from bowl eligibility. The Tigers were coming off a bye week before the Vanderbilt game.

Missouri won’t have that luxury as it plays South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) in the Mayor’s Cup. The Gamecocks have won four straight games and have crept into the AP Top 25, as the Gamecocks were ranked No. 25 this week.

How will this game go? The staff of Mizzou Sports Talk breaks it down and provides their predictions.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: All of a sudden, South Carolina has something going in Columbia. The Tigers did get their first SEC win last week, but I think until they make some changes on offense, they will continue to struggle. The defense will keep the Tigers in it, and I think it will be low scoring, by the Gamecocks win. South Carolina 23, Missouri 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Tigers barely squeaked by Vanderbilt and have arguably looked like the worst team in the SEC. South Carolina is trending upward and will likely present too many challenges for an abysmal Missouri offense. South Carolina 42, Missouri 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I haven’t figured out if South Carolina is for real or if the Gamecocks are just on a run. But the Gamecocks are good enough to beat the Tigers and get to bowl eligibility on Saturday. South Carolina 33, Missouri 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Beamer Ball is alive and well in the “other” Columbia. And while the Gamecocks won’t be playing for the SEC title come December, they will move up in the rankings after becoming bowl eligible to close out October. More kick returns for touchdowns? More chaos! South Carolina 28, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game might not get as much hype as the rest of the SEC games this week but I personally think it has the potential to be one of the most intriguing matchups. The Missouri defense is evolving into an elite unit capable of shutting just about any offense down, which will make life difficult for quarterback Spencer Rattler and South Carolina. However, Missouri's offense won't be able to keep up in this one as Missouri will lose yet another one-possession SEC game. South Carolina 24, Missouri 20

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Don't look now, but South Carolina is in the top 25. The Gamecocks are 5-2 and just took down Texas A&M in convincing fashion. Missouri, on the other hand, just got their first conference win against lowly Vanderbilt. But something tells me that this game is going to be closer than people think. Still, Missouri just hasn't shown much continuity on offense, especially on the road, and that will be their downfall again in this one. South Carolina 27, Missouri 20

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.