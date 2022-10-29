Tigers vs. Gamecocks: Live Game Updates

The Missouri Tigers continue their 2022 campaign against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Tigers finally got over the SEC hump this past weekend by narrowly beating out Vanderbilt to earn their first conference win of the year.

Although that was a step in the right direction, Mizzou won't face any more opponents quite as conducive to winning as the Commodores were.

This weekend, the level of difficulty will ramp up significantly when they hit the road to take on No. 25 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks broke into the AP rankings on Sunday after a win over Texas A&M in front of a packed house at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The crowd noise and environment clearly were a factor in that contest, which doesn't exactly bode well for the Tigers, who have yet to win a road game in 2022.

South Carolina is hoping to win its first game as a ranked opponent in five years while at the same time continuing its longest SEC winning streak as the Gamecocks have not won three in a row in SEC play since 2017.

Turnovers could be key as South Carolina is 5-0 when forcing a turnover and just 0-2 when it doesn't.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

