Missouri Tight End Brett Norfleet Back From Injury, Playing Against Boston College
After missing last week and seeing the field sparingly against Murray State, sophomore tight end Brett Norfleet will return to action against Boston College, according to Pete Thamel.
Norfleet only recorded one reception for four yards in the opening matchup with the Racers on very limited snaps. Prior to week one, he had experienced some hip pain that left him questionable. He practiced in a green jersey, signifying no-contact, leading up to week one.
The O'Fallon, Mo product broke out last year for the Tigers, posting 197 yards and three touchdowns, while also becoming one of quarterback Brady Cook's most trusted targets.
In the absence of Norfleet, Tyler Stephens and Jordon Harris have stepped into his role. Stephens has picked up three receptions for 22 yards early in the season and Harris earned his first career reception as a Tiger last week, good for nine yards.
The Tiger offense hasn't faltered without Norfleet, scoring 51 points in week one and 38 the one after. Not much of those points have been a result of a pass, with only one passing touchdown being thrown and nine on the ground.
Norfleet will prove a valuable weapon for Cook heading into Saturday's matchup with the Eagles. Boston College, led defensively by safety Carter Davis and defensive ends Neto Okpala and Donovan Ezeiruaku, have allowed only 347 passing yards through two games. Majority of those came in week once, facing Florida State's D.J. Uiagalelei.
Missouri kicks off from Faurot Field against Boston College at 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network.
