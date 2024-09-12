Start Date, Updates Learned for Mizzou's $250 Million Faurot Field Project
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously approved Mizzou Athletics' plan for the $250 million projects to Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Thursday afternoon at a board meeting.
The project focuses on key improvements to the north end zone and will add just under 3,000 premium seats to the stadium, bringing stadium capacity to around 65,000.
Athletics Director Laird Veatch provided updates on the project, including the start date of the project.
The project will begin with a ground break date on Saturday, November 30, following Missouri's final regular season game of 2024 against Arkansas. Veatch hopes this will encourage fans to continue to purchase tickets for the near sellout and grow excitement for the game.
Veatch added that the project will carry throughout the 2024 season and is expected to wrap up in October of 2026. In addition to the north end zone renovations, Veatch mentioned other details of the project.
• LED field lighting with RGB show capabilities
• Concourse restrooms and concessions upgrades
• Wayfinding and environmental branding improvements
• Ribbon board screen
• Wifi improvements
• Structural repairs
• Improvements for the visiting locker room, including HVAC
Veatch highlighted the wealthy projects of athletic buildings around the need, emphasizing Missouri's need to stay on pace with investments from other top programs around the country. He mentioned Tennesee's recent $370 million investment into Neyland Stadium, along with projects done by Vanderbilt, Florida, Florida State and Penn State.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance for the board's passing and said he would be in attendance for Missouri's game against Boston College this Saturday.
Sankey, along with Veatch and other members of the UM Board, will be holding a press conference to provide more updates Thursday afternoon.
This post will be updated with further developments throughout the afternoon.