Missouri Transfer Brunno Reus Talks Relationships With John Papuchis, Blake Craig

The Missouri Tigers are welcoming place-kicking transfer Brunno Reus to the program this season. Reus is a three-star transfer, according to 247Sports, who comes to Missouri from Florida State.

Reus isn’t the only new face from Florida State, as John Papuchis was hired by Eli Drinkwitz to serve as the Tigers’ special teams coordinator and defensive assistant this season. When asked by reporters Tuesday what it has been like to continue working with Papuchis, Reus had nothing but good things to say about his coach.

“It's awesome. Because I've been with Florida State with him, I feel like it was just easy coming here. We just had to get the other guys acclimated, and our guys are so easy to work with, the brotherhood and everything that we flowed right in,” Reus said.

Transferring into a new program can sometimes take time for players, especially when they have to build new connections and relationships with teammates and coaches. For Reus, he arrived at Missouri with an established connection in Papuchis. He reflected on the impact Papuchis has had on him throughout the years.

“Florida State has the learning curves, but he just kept me calm and kept me confident. I literally trust him with anything, with everything I have,” Reus said.

Papuchis isn’t the only person Reus praised. Upon arriving at Missouri, the transfer faced competition in the special teams room with kicker Blake Craig. Despite the competition, Reus quickly formed a bond with Craig.

“I was a little scared because I was going to compete with him. I was scared about the relationship it was going to be like, but man, Blake Craig is one of the easiest persons I've ever worked with. I mean, we're like best friends. Like we eat at each other's house. We play poker together. We play pool at the fourth floor together. I mean, this is the tightest group I've ever been in my life,” Reus said.

Craig tore his ACL last year, costing him the 2025 season. Reus has gotten a firsthand look at what Craig has been through during his recovery. When asked what he has heard from Craig about the injury, Reus emphasized the fight Craig has shown throughout the process.

“Him telling me the things he's been through is actually scary. He's been through a lot, but he's fought every single day,” Reus said.

Reus is one of 30 incoming transfers for Missouri this season and is looking to make an impact in any way he can.

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