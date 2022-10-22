Missouri WR Barrett Banister Back to '100-Percent' as Tigers Get Set to Face Vanderbilt

For the Missouri Tigers, it's been a long two weeks off, and for Tigers wide-out Barrett Banister, it's been even longer. On top of the two-week break brought on by Mizzou's bye, Bannister also missed the Tigers' Week 6 clash with Florida as he was sidelined with an injury.

The extended pause seems to be over now, though, just in time for Mizzou's homecoming game. That injury that kept him out, which resulted from a hit late in the Georgia game earlier this season, has reportedly healed up, and the senior receiver will suit up for this weekend's game with Vanderbilt.

"I feel great now, 100 percent," said Banister after practice this week. "It was just something that was kind of a decision for me not to go [against Florida].

Banister plays a big role in moving the chains for this offense and quarterback Brady Cook will surely be glad to have him back in the fold. It's no secret that Missouri's offense hasn't exactly been explosive this year, so having as many weapons available as possible will be crucial for the Tigers. As for Banister, he says he's just ready to get back on the field.

"If I'm going to be on the sidelines down there, I want to be between the lines," admitted Banister, before expressing his excitement for the homecoming atmosphere. "It's exciting. We always have a great crowd on homecoming. There's a lot of history here at Mizzou with it. It's always just an exciting game, it's a cool environment, and I think all the guys are really excited about it."

Missouri's going to need every ounce of momentum they can muster to get the homecoming win. Vanderbilt's not an intimidating opponent, but they can sneak up on teams if they aren't careful. If Mizzou's offense can't score more than two touchdowns, the Tigers are going to be in trouble. But, if Banister and this talented receiving corps can make some plays and put points on the board, they might just secure their first SEC win of 2022.

