Mizzou's 2025 Road Schedule is Favorable for Unique Reason: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren highlights a surprising reason why the Tigers' road schedule in 2025 is much more favorable than it was in 2024.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Unlike last season's road schedule, 2025 doesn't feature any trips to the east coast for the Missouri Tigers. Instead, Missouri will only have to make one trip past its border states for a Week 8 game at Auburn.
In 2024, Missouri not only had to play in some of the most difficult places to play, such as against Texas A&M at Kyle Field, but places that were a far hike from Columbia. The Tigers' estimated travel distance of 6,600 miles for the 2024 season ranked as the second-most in the Southeastern Conference.
For 2025 though, Missouri's travel distance ranks at No. 11 in the SEC, per new estimates from Bookies.com.
Not only are all of Missouri's non-conference games at home this season, but three of the Tigers' road games are the three schools in the conference closest to Columbia.
Here's a look at the estimated travel distance for each of Missouri's four road trips.
Date
Opponent
Estimated Miles (Roundtrip)
Oct. 18
Auburn
1,163.22
Oct. 25
Vanderbilt
715.120
Nov. 22
Oklahoma
763.280
Nov. 29
Arkansas
771.64
Total: 3086.54
All three of Missouri's losses in 2024 came on the road. Avoiding long travel not only leads to less rearranging of practice schedules in the days before and after a roadtrip, but also lessens the toll of travel throughout the season.