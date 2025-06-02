Mizzou's 2025 Road Schedule is Favorable for Unique Reason: The Extra Point

Mizzou Central

In 2025, the Tigers will travel less than half of what they did for 2024.

Joey Van Zummeren

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks on during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren highlights a surprising reason why the Tigers' road schedule in 2025 is much more favorable than it was in 2024.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

Unlike last season's road schedule, 2025 doesn't feature any trips to the east coast for the Missouri Tigers. Instead, Missouri will only have to make one trip past its border states for a Week 8 game at Auburn.

In 2024, Missouri not only had to play in some of the most difficult places to play, such as against Texas A&M at Kyle Field, but places that were a far hike from Columbia. The Tigers' estimated travel distance of 6,600 miles for the 2024 season ranked as the second-most in the Southeastern Conference.

For 2025 though, Missouri's travel distance ranks at No. 11 in the SEC, per new estimates from Bookies.com.

Not only are all of Missouri's non-conference games at home this season, but three of the Tigers' road games are the three schools in the conference closest to Columbia.

Here's a look at the estimated travel distance for each of Missouri's four road trips.

Date

Opponent

Estimated Miles (Roundtrip)

Oct. 18

Auburn

1,163.22

Oct. 25

Vanderbilt

715.120

Nov. 22

Oklahoma

763.280

Nov. 29

Arkansas

771.64

Total: 3086.54

All three of Missouri's losses in 2024 came on the road. Avoiding long travel not only leads to less rearranging of practice schedules in the days before and after a roadtrip, but also lessens the toll of travel throughout the season.

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

