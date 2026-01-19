Mizzou Adds Commitment of 2026 Missouri-Native Cornerback

Missouri is adding another 2026 recruit to its class with cornerback Trashundon Neal. Neal is a native of Liberty, Missouri and played for Liberty North High School.

Neal is currently the No. 680 player in the country, according to composite rankings. He's also the No. 54 cornerback and is the ninth-best player in the state of Missouri. He had offers from only Missouri and Missouri State.



The Missouri native finished his senior season with 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and four pass deflections. During his junior season with Liberty North, he ended the year with 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and five pass deflections.



Neal joins a position group that's been overhauled during the 2026 offseason. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added Jahlil Florence and Sione Laulea from Oregon, along with Elijah Dotson from Michigan. Ole Miss cornerback Chris Graves Jr. was also on a visit to Missouri over the weekend.

Right now, Laulea, Dotson and Florence should be at the forefront of the position group, along with Cam Keys and Nic Deloach. The Tigers also added Jaxson Gates and Ahmod Billins in their 2026 recruiting class. Gates was elevated to a composite four-star recruit by the end of the last recruiting rankings update.

Neal was the second local talent the Tigers added over the last few days. Drinkwitz earned the commitment of unranked wide receiver Karsten Fiene from Lee Summit, Missouri, on Sunday. Fiene recorded 1,586 total yards during his senior outing with Lee Summit High School.



Missouri also extended an offer to Lee Summit running back Preston Hatfield on Sunday. He was a teammate of Fiene and helped Lee Summit to a state championship victory.

