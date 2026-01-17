Mizzou Adds Edge Rusher CJ May from Louisville

After striking out on a number of transfer targets at edge rusher, Missouri landed a commitment from CJ May, a transfer from Louisville, Friday night, according to a report from On3.



May took a visit to Missouri the same day. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

May was the highest-rated prospect of Louisville's 2025 signing class, being rated as a composite three-star prospect out of Highland Home School in Alabama. He chose Louisville over offers from Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others. He was named an Army All-American in his senior season.

May sat behind a stacked group of edge rushers in his sole season with Louisville, not appearing in a single game in 2025.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, May is a powerful pass rusher. recording 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in his junior season of high school. He recorded five sacks in just one game in a playoff win his senior year.

“If you take your time CJ May is gone be on time I can promise you!” @AllGasDrRush @ALLGASTRNG @ALLGASATHLETES pic.twitter.com/xYzX7L2MOJ — CJ “Slim Reaper🃏” MAY (@CJMAY0) December 14, 2024

Missouri suffered significant losses at edge rusher this offseason, losing both starters, as Zion Young exhausted his eligibility and Damon Wilson II entered the transfer portal. Promising true freshman Javion Hilson also entered the transfer portal.

May is the second transfer addition Missouri has made through the portal, joining Jaeden Jones from Florida State. Jones appeared in five games this season for the Seminoles as a depth edge rusher, recording seven tackles and one pass deflection.

The two top returners at the position are Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen, while former four-star prospect Daeden Hopkins also flashed potential in limited playing time in his true freshman season.

