Mizzou Gains Transfer Commitment of Athletic Florida State EDGE

Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri are bringing in some more depth at the defensive end position through the transfer portal in the form of Florida State's Jaden Jones. Jones has battled injuries for most of his Division 1 career, having started at the JUCO ranks.



Jones will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Jones appeared in five games this season for the Seminoles as a depth edge rusher. He finished the season with seven tackles and a pass deflection, which came against Alabama in their biggest win of the season. He recorded three total tackles against Wake Forest on Nov. 1 in another win.



The former Hutchinson Community College recruit has seen a football career full of injuries. He tore his ACL at the end of 2022, the season before he was supposed to start with Florida State. He still went to Tallahassee, but had a hard time getting into the rotation that season.



Jones appeared in only two games in 2023, recording three total tackles. He tore his ACL during spring camp in 2024, keeping him out for all of that season. Both of his major injuries have been ACLs.

The Montgomery, Alabama, native was a three-star JUCO recruit in the class of 2023, ranked No. 23 in the country and No. 4 among all defensive linemen. He was recruited by John Papuchis, who recently joined Missouri's coaching staff at an unknown position.



He was also a productive high school player. He recorded 30 sacks and 70 tackles during his junior year of high school at Park Crossing High School.



Jones stands at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds and is known for his standout athleticism, a similar skillset to that of current Missouri pass rusher Darris Smith.

Taking a flyer on Jones is interesting, especially with the current depth at the defensive end spot. Smith and Langden Kitchen are the top returners, along with Daeden Hopkins and JUCO addition DeMarcus Johnson. That's a thin group and Jones might not be a player who can be ready to play a lot of snaps right away.



The Tigers are going to have to add a starting-level player at the position, or maybe even more. Jones certainly has the tools to be a high-level pass rusher, but he hasn't been anywhere near putting it together. That's going to make bringing in Alabama's Qua Russaw, Oklahoma State's Wendell Gregory, or Colorado's Samuel Okunlola very crucial.

